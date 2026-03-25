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Bengaluru Woman Seriously Injured in Family Attack Over Marriage Dispute

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 25, 2026 16:50 IST

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A Bengaluru woman was brutally attacked by her own family over a heated dispute regarding her granddaughter's marriage proposal, leading to a police investigation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A 59-year-old woman in Bengaluru was seriously injured in an alleged attack by her brother and his family.
  • The attack stemmed from a family dispute related to a marriage proposal for the woman's granddaughter.
  • The woman was attacked with a knife and an iron rod and was admitted to St. John's Hospital.
  • Police have registered a case and formed a special team to apprehend the accused individuals involved in the violent family dispute.

A 59-year-old woman was seriously injured after she was allegedly attacked by her brother and his family over a dispute here on Wednesday, police said.

The incident that occurred in Ambedkar Nagar at around 7 am was reported to Adugodi Police Station, they said.

 

According to the complaint filed with the police, Maheswari's younger brother, along with his wife, son, and the son's friends, came to her house and initiated a quarrel over a family dispute.

The argument escalated, and they allegedly attacked the elderly woman with a knife and an iron rod. Subsequently, they forcibly took away her granddaughter, a senior police officer said, adding that the dispute was related to her marriage proposal.

The seriously injured woman was admitted to St. John's Hospital for treatment. After examination, doctors confirmed that she is out of danger, he said.

A case has been registered in this connection at Adugodi Police Station, and a special team has been formed to trace and apprehend the accused, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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