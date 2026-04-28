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Bengaluru: Six Foreign Women Held For Alleged Prostitution

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 28, 2026 11:46 IST

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Six foreign women have been arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly engaging in prostitution, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat illegal activities in the city.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Six foreign women were arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly soliciting men for prostitution.
  • The arrests were made by the Women Protection Wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB).
  • The women were allegedly soliciting men near the Madiwala Check Post.
  • The women failed to provide valid passport and visa information.
  • A case has been registered at Koramangala Police Station, and further investigation is underway.

Six foreign women were arrested after they were found to be allegedly engaged in illegal activities by soliciting men in a public place for prostitution, police said on Tuesday.

CCB Raid Leads to Arrests

The arrests were made by the Women Protection Wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on April 24, they said.

 

Police, however, have not disclosed the nationalities of the women in the statement.

According to police, the operation was carried out following a tip off that some foreign women were standing near the footpath of the bus stop close to Madiwala Check Post, within the jurisdiction of Koramangala Police Station here and were soliciting men passing by on the road for prostitution.

Based on this information, the officers and staff of the CCB Women Protection Wing immediately visited the spot and conducted a verification, they said.

Investigation Underway

During the operation, it was found that six foreign women were engaging in illegal activities by soliciting men in a public place for prostitution, a statement issued by the office of the police commissioner stated.

Acting swiftly, the officers and staff conducted a raid and secured all six foreign women. Upon inquiry regarding their passports and visas, they failed to provide valid and satisfactory information, it said.

"Subsequently, all six foreign women were produced before the Koramangala Police Station along with a report for further legal action. In this regard, a case has been registered at Koramangala Police Station, and further investigation is in progress," the police statement added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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