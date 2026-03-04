HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Yemeni and Palestinian Nationals Arrested for Drug Trafficking in Hyderabad

Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read
March 04, 2026 18:49 IST

Hyderabad police arrested two foreign nationals, a Yemeni and a Palestinian, for drug peddling and seized 150 grams of MDMA, disrupting their drug distribution network between Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Two foreign nationals, a Yemeni and a Palestinian, were arrested in Hyderabad for allegedly peddling MDMA.
  • Police seized 150 grams of MDMA during the operation.
  • The Yemeni national procured drugs from a Nigerian supplier using an instant messaging app.
  • The Palestinian national assisted in collecting and selling the drugs in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.
  • Both individuals have prior arrests related to drug offences.

Two foreign nationals-a Yemeni and a Palestinian-were arrested here for allegedly peddling drugs, and 150 grams of MDMA was seized from them, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on credible information, the Rajendranagar police, along with the HNEW (Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing), conducted a joint operation and apprehended the two accused within the limits of the Rajendranagar police station on Tuesday, according to a release.

 

Drug Trafficking Operation Details

Explaining the modus operandi, police said the 37-year-old Yemeni national, residing in Tolichowki, procured narcotic substances such as MDMA and cocaine from an absconding Nigerian supplier at cheaper rates. He allegedly placed orders through an instant messaging app and transferred payments online.

The 28-year-old Palestinian, residing in Bengaluru, assisted the Yemeni in collecting the drugs from suppliers and selling them to consumers at higher prices in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. He was working as a content creator for a Ludo game, lending his voice for in-game content, police said.

Past Offences

The Yemeni national had been arrested multiple times in cases under the NDPS Act and was sent to judicial custody on several occasions. The Palestinian, who had earlier been arrested in a case involving seizure of MDMA, came into contact with him during a previous jail term, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
