As many as three five-star hotels in Bengaluru received bomb threat, police sources said on Thursday.

IMAGE: A dog squad is at a five-star hotel in Bengaluru after the bomb scare. Photograph: ANI on X

The hotels reportedly received the threat via email, leading to exhaustive search operations. It later turned out to be a hoax, they said.

The threat comes against the backdrop of a bomb blast in Rameshwaram Cafe in the city on March 1.