Jaipur schools, Bengaluru hospitals get bomb threat

Some schools of Jaipur received bomb threats via email on Monday morning, triggering panic among students and their parents, police said.

IMAGE: Bomb detection squad outside a school in Jaipur. Photograph: ANI on X

However, no explosive or nothing suspicious has been found so far in these schools, they added.

The threat emails came on the 16th anniversary of the serial bomb blast incident in the Rajasthan capital.

A series of blasts had rocked the city on this day in 2008 claiming 71 lives and injuring 180 people.

According to the police, first information about the threat was reported from a private school in Tilak Nagar followed by other schools in different localities including Manak chowk, Vaishali Nagar, Vidhyadhar Nagar, Niwaru Road, Tonk Road, and Sanganer among others.

Soon after the threatening messages came to notice, students and staff members were evacuated from the schools.

Police teams and bomb and dog squads were rushed to these schools, Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph said.

"Several schools received threats via email that explosives were there in the schools. Checking in most of the schools has been completed and no explosive was found," he said.

He added that efforts were on to identify the sender of the emails.

As soon as the news of the bomb threats spread, parents rushed to the schools in panic to pick up their children.

However, they took a sigh of relief when authorities told them things were under control and there was no need to worry.

*****

Six hospitals in Bengaluru receive bomb threat, turns out to be hoax

Six private hospitals here received a bomb threat via email which turned out to be a hoax, police said on Monday.

Police began an extensive search operation along with dog and bomb disposal teams in these city hospitals.

"However, no suspicious object was found inside the premises of these hospitals," a senior police official said.

"It was a hoax threat," he said.

The email to the hospitals on Sunday claimed: "I have placed explosive devices in your building. They will explode in the following hours. This isn't a threat, you have a few hours to disarm the bomb or else the blood of the innocent people inside of the building will be on your hands."