News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Home ministry office in Delhi gets hoax bomb threat

Home ministry office in Delhi gets hoax bomb threat

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
May 22, 2024 21:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A bomb threat on Wednesday sent alarm bells ringing in the North Block, which houses the home ministry office, but was declared a hoax after nothing objectionable was found, officials said.

IMAGE: Fire tenders reach the North Block after the Police Control Room received a bomb threat, in New Delhi, May 22, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The threat was received through an email around 3.30 pm by a senior officer posted at the ministry, according to a Delhi Fire Services official.

 

It was written in the email that the "building will explode as bomb is planted", a police officer said and added that the IP address and other details of the mail are being checked.

The police and fire department personnel, a dog squad, and bomb disposal and detection teams were deployed for the search operation at the North Block.
Fire official Prem Lal said two fire tenders were also there.

The Delhi police after conducting a thorough search of the building announced the bomb threat to be a hoax.

"A thorough search has been carried out in the entire building and nothing suspicious has been found. Security agencies have come to the conclusion that the mail was a hoax," a source in the home ministry said.

In the past few weeks, bomb threat emails have been received by many establishments in the national capital, including schools and hospitals.

Delhi's Chacha Nehru Hospital received a bomb threat on April 30 while more than 150 schools got threats from a Russia-based mailing service company on May 1.

Twenty hospitals, the IGI Airport and the Northern Railways' CPRO office in Delhi received bomb threats through emails from a Cyprus-based mailing service company on May 12.

Seven Delhi hospitals and the Tihar Jail received bomb threats from the same Cyprus-based mailing service company on May 14.

The Delhi Police is conducting investigations into the email bomb threats.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Bomb hoax at 130 Delhi-NCR schools; IS role suspected
Bomb hoax at 130 Delhi-NCR schools; IS role suspected
Do not believe in false bomb threats: Delhi Police
Do not believe in false bomb threats: Delhi Police
Delhi bomb scare: Senders 'wanted to create panic'
Delhi bomb scare: Senders 'wanted to create panic'
Adani group mcap regains $200 bn-mark
Adani group mcap regains $200 bn-mark
PIX: Avesh, Ashwin star as RR restrict RCB to 172
PIX: Avesh, Ashwin star as RR restrict RCB to 172
Inflation seen closer to target in FY26: RBI report
Inflation seen closer to target in FY26: RBI report
Don't communalise, leave Army out: EC to BJP, Cong
Don't communalise, leave Army out: EC to BJP, Cong
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

8 Delhi hospitals, IGI airport receive bomb threats

8 Delhi hospitals, IGI airport receive bomb threats

7 Delhi hospitals, Tihar get bomb threats from Europe

7 Delhi hospitals, Tihar get bomb threats from Europe

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances