West Bengal Needs To Overcome Infamy Of Recruitment Scams: Adhikari

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari calls for urgent action to restore the state's image after recruitment scams tarnished its reputation for education and fair employment practices.

Key Points Suvendu Adhikari highlights West Bengal's damaged image due to past recruitment scams.

Calcutta High Court and Supreme Court intervened in illegalities during the previous Trinamool Congress government.

West Bengal's reputation for high education standards has been tarnished by school jobs and municipal body recruitment scams.

Recruitment examination centres in West Bengal were tainted, forcing youths to take exams in neighbouring states.

Irregularities in state government recruitments shattered parents' dreams for their children's careers.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday said that West Bengal has gained infamy due to various recruitment scams during the previous regime and that there was a need to bring the state out of the situation.

Noting that the Calcutta High Court and the Supreme Court had to intervene in these illegalities during the previous Trinamool Congress government, he said West Bengal's image has suffered.

Impact Of Recruitment Scams On West Bengal's Reputation

"We have to bring our dear West Bengal out of this situation," the chief minister said.

Addressing a Rozgar Mela organised by the central government to hand over appointment letters to the recruited persons as part of a nationwide programme, Adhikari said that West Bengal, which was known for its high standards of education and intellect, has gained "infamy" owing to the school jobs and municipal body recruitment scams.

Challenges In Conducting Fair Recruitment Exams

"Even the examination centres were tainted in such a manner that Eastern Railway, South Eastern Railway and Northeast Frontier Railway were not holding their recruitment examinations in the state," he said.

He said that the youths of West Bengal were sitting for the examinations in the neighbouring states of Bihar, Assam and Odisha.

Stating that parents impart education to their children with a dream about the careers, he said their dreams were shattered by the irregularities in the recruitments in various sectors in the state government during the TMC rule.