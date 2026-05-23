HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » West Bengal Needs To Overcome Infamy Of Recruitment Scams: Adhikari

West Bengal Needs To Overcome Infamy Of Recruitment Scams: Adhikari

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 23, 2026 11:13 IST

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari calls for urgent action to restore the state's image after recruitment scams tarnished its reputation for education and fair employment practices.

Key Points

  • Suvendu Adhikari highlights West Bengal's damaged image due to past recruitment scams.
  • Calcutta High Court and Supreme Court intervened in illegalities during the previous Trinamool Congress government.
  • West Bengal's reputation for high education standards has been tarnished by school jobs and municipal body recruitment scams.
  • Recruitment examination centres in West Bengal were tainted, forcing youths to take exams in neighbouring states.
  • Irregularities in state government recruitments shattered parents' dreams for their children's careers.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday said that West Bengal has gained infamy due to various recruitment scams during the previous regime and that there was a need to bring the state out of the situation.

Noting that the Calcutta High Court and the Supreme Court had to intervene in these illegalities during the previous Trinamool Congress government, he said West Bengal's image has suffered.

 

Impact Of Recruitment Scams On West Bengal's Reputation

"We have to bring our dear West Bengal out of this situation," the chief minister said.

Addressing a Rozgar Mela organised by the central government to hand over appointment letters to the recruited persons as part of a nationwide programme, Adhikari said that West Bengal, which was known for its high standards of education and intellect, has gained "infamy" owing to the school jobs and municipal body recruitment scams.

Challenges In Conducting Fair Recruitment Exams

"Even the examination centres were tainted in such a manner that Eastern Railway, South Eastern Railway and Northeast Frontier Railway were not holding their recruitment examinations in the state," he said.

He said that the youths of West Bengal were sitting for the examinations in the neighbouring states of Bihar, Assam and Odisha.

Stating that parents impart education to their children with a dream about the careers, he said their dreams were shattered by the irregularities in the recruitments in various sectors in the state government during the TMC rule.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Don't keep saying 'by the inspiration of CM': Suvendu to officials
Don't keep saying 'by the inspiration of CM': Suvendu to officials
Blow for Mamata as SC cancels appointment of 25,753 teachers
Blow for Mamata as SC cancels appointment of 25,753 teachers
West Bengal CM Adhikari Reviews Law And Order
West Bengal CM Adhikari Reviews Law And Order
West Bengal Government Approves CBI Action In Corruption Cases
West Bengal Government Approves CBI Action In Corruption Cases
Bengal Minister Grilled In Civic Body Recruitment Scam Probe
Bengal Minister Grilled In Civic Body Recruitment Scam Probe

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Places From The World Of Sherlock Holmes & Doyle

webstory image 2

The Art Of Tea: 7 Special Tea Recipes

webstory image 3

9 Famous Tea Rooms Of The World

VIDEOS

Ashwini Vaishnaw's Mega Rail Gift To Jodhpur Residents3:54

Ashwini Vaishnaw's Mega Rail Gift To Jodhpur Residents

US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Visits Saint Teresa's Mother House In Kolkata2:43

US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Visits Saint Teresa's...

'Justice For Pulwama': Anti-Terror Activist Hails Hamza Burhan's Elimination4:56

'Justice For Pulwama': Anti-Terror Activist Hails Hamza...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO