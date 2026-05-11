Don't keep saying 'by the inspiration of CM': Suvendu to officials

West Bengal's new Chief Minister, Shuvendu Adhikari, is focusing on transparency and accountability in governance, urging officials to adhere strictly to rules and prioritise the state's development.

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, along with cabinet colleagues, chairs a meeting with the DM and BJP legislators, in Kolkata on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Chief Minister Adhikari prioritises transparency and accountability in West Bengal governance.

Adhikari directs officials to avoid unnecessary expenditures and wastage of public money.

He encourages officials to communicate openly and provide honest opinions for state development.

The CM aims to restart stalled centrally sponsored schemes and implement BJP manifesto promises.

Adhikari stresses transparent recruitment processes, particularly in the education department.

West Bengal Chief Minister Shuvendu Adhikari on Monday asked senior officials to ensure transparency, accountability and strict adherence to rules in governance, a well-placed source said.

A day after assuming office as the Bharatiya Janata Party's first chief minister in the state, Adhikari chaired his first administrative review meeting at the state secretariat Nabanna.

During the meeting, Adhikari told officials not to repeatedly mention 'By the inspiration of the chief minister' in every official matter to please him.

'By the inspiration of the chief minister' was a phrase present in almost all government announcements during the chief ministership of Mamata Banerjee.

"There is no need to use phrases like 'Chief Minister's inspiration' at every step," Adhikari was quoted as saying by a source present at the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Dushyant Nariala, Home Secretary Sanghamitra Ghosh and secretaries and principal secretaries of all departments.

Adhikari's Focus on Fiscal Responsibility and Accountability

Adhikari also stressed that officers would be held accountable for lapses in their respective departments and warned against unnecessary expenditures.

"You can spend where necessary, but there should be no wastage of public money," the chief minister told officials, according to sources.

Adhikari also made it clear that the government would function by giving officers their due dignity and space to work professionally. At the same time, any proven complaint against an official would invite action.

"If any allegation against an officer is proved, action will be taken," he told officials.

The CM said that he does not believe in publicly reprimanding bureaucrats at government programmes in front of the media. However, officials responsible for mistakes would have to take responsibility for their actions.

On several occasions, Mamata Banerjee was seen pulling up government officials for their alleged lapses, during administrative meetings held before the public and broadcast live.

Streamlining Communication and Encouraging Open Dialogue

To ensure smoother coordination, Adhikari directed the creation of a common communication group, likely via WhatsApp or email, which would include the chief secretary and secretaries of all departments. Adhikari himself is also expected to be part of the group, sources said.

Officials were encouraged to communicate directly with the chief minister or the chief secretary whenever required and to express their opinions freely on matters related to governance and development.

"If you have any suggestions, give them without fear. I will consider," Adhikari told the secretaries during the meeting.

Addressing Past Shortcomings and Future Development

According to sources, Adhikari also referred to alleged administrative shortcomings during the previous Trinamool Congress government.

He observed that while many officials may not have had much freedom in decision-making, those who remained silent despite witnessing wrongdoings should have acted differently.

"For years, many of you only agreed with whatever was said. Now I want honest opinions for the development of the state," Adhikari said.

The chief minister directed officials to immediately restart centrally sponsored schemes that had remained stalled in the state and asked departments to begin implementing promises made in the BJP's election manifesto in a phased manner.

"There should be less talk and more work," Adhikari was quoted as saying while discussing the implementation of projects and release of central funds.

Ensuring Transparent Recruitment Processes

According to sources, the chief minister also flagged recruitment-related issues across departments and said appointments would be carried out strictly in accordance with rules and the guidelines laid down by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

During the meeting, Adhikari is learnt to have specifically instructed the education department to conduct recruitment transparently and in full compliance with norms.

"Recruitment has to be done transparently and strictly according to rules," he reportedly told the education secretary.

The Supreme Court last year cancelled the 2016 West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) recruitment panel, rendering over 25,000 teaching and non-teaching staff in state-run and aided schools jobless. The apex court found large-scale irregularities in the 2016 recruitment process.

Before concluding the meeting, the chief minister assured officials of his support if they worked honestly and without fear.

"Work without fear. I will always stand by those who work sincerely," he said, according to sources at Nabanna.