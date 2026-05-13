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West Bengal Government Approves CBI Action In Corruption Cases

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 13, 2026 15:58 IST

The West Bengal government has approved CBI investigations into corruption allegations related to school and civic body recruitments, signalling a shift towards a zero-tolerance policy on graft.

Key Points

  • West Bengal government grants CBI sanction to proceed against officials in corruption cases.
  • The cases are linked to alleged irregularities in teacher recruitment and municipal affairs.
  • Previous government allegedly withheld permission for CBI to act in these cases.
  • The current government asserts a 'zero-tolerance' policy towards corruption.
  • Approvals relate to cases concerning the education department, municipal affairs, and the cooperative department.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday said his government has granted the CBI sanction to proceed against officials accused in corruption cases linked to recruitments in schools and civic bodies, while asserting the administration would follow a "zero-tolerance" policy towards graft.

At a press conference at the state secretariat, Nabanna, he claimed the previous dispensation had for nearly four years withheld permission for CBI to act in four cases involving senior government officials accused of corruption.

 

CBI Sanction Granted After Years of Delay

"The previous government had blocked four CBI cases for the last four years. Under the law, the CBI or an investigating agency requires sanction from the state government to file charge sheets, prosecutions, or initiate action against government officials accused of corruption," Adhikari said.

He claimed the TMC government "deliberately withheld those permissions to shield corrupt bureaucrats and officials".

"We have now granted the necessary sanction to the CBI against officials linked to corruption in three departments. Copies of the approval have already been sent to the agency," the chief minister added.

Cases Involve Teacher Recruitment and Municipal Affairs

Adhikari said the approvals relate to cases concerning alleged irregularities in teacher recruitment under the education department, municipal affairs department recruitment scams and investigations linked to the cooperative department that are being monitored by courts.

Government Promises Zero Tolerance for Corruption

He pointed out that the BJP had repeatedly promised "zero tolerance" towards corruption during the election campaign and asserted the new government has begun working on it.

Asserting that people have high expectations from the new government, Adhikari said, "We repeatedly spoke about a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption during the campaign. Action against institutional corruption was also part of our party's manifesto."

"In the coming days, people of the state will witness more such measures," he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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