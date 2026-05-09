HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » West Bengal CM Adhikari Reviews Law And Order

West Bengal CM Adhikari Reviews Law And Order

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 09, 2026 16:39 IST

Newly appointed West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari immediately addresses law and order concerns and continuity of government schemes in his first official meeting.

Key Points

  • Suvendu Adhikari reviews law and order situation in West Bengal after taking oath.
  • Meeting held with Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, and Kolkata Police Commissioner.
  • Adhikari directs officials to ensure smooth functioning of existing government schemes.
  • Enquiry made about the progress of renovation work at the Writers' Buildings.

After taking the oath of office on Saturday, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari held a meeting with Chief Secretary Dushyant Nariala, Director General of Police Siddh Nath Gupta, and other police and civil officials to review the law and order situation in the state.

Key Meeting on Law and Order

Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nand was also present at the meeting, sources said.

 

Adhikari also enquired about the operations of various schemes introduced by the previous Trinamool Congress (TMC) government and directed the chief secretary to ensure that the schemes continue to function smoothly without disruption, the sources added.

He also enquired about the progress of the renovation work being carried out at the Writers' Buildings, which will be the next state secretariat.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

2 days after skipping Governor's swearing-in, Suvendu meets Mamata
2 days after skipping Governor's swearing-in, Suvendu meets Mamata
BJP Leader Alleges West Bengal Government Depriving Citizens of Central Welfare Benefits
BJP Leader Alleges West Bengal Government Depriving Citizens of Central Welfare Benefits
Suvendu Adhikari Praises Modi's Women Empowerment Schemes in West Bengal
Suvendu Adhikari Praises Modi's Women Empowerment Schemes in West Bengal
Guv defies Mamata on Murshidabad visit; violence report submitted to HC
Guv defies Mamata on Murshidabad visit; violence report submitted to HC
Suvendu prevented from visiting violence-hit Howrah, to move court
Suvendu prevented from visiting violence-hit Howrah, to move court

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Mother India

webstory image 2

Cook With Love: 14 Recipes For A Special Mom

webstory image 3

Mother's Day: 12 Holidays For Mum

VIDEOS

WATCH: PM touches feet of 98-year-old Makhan Lal Sarkar1:07

WATCH: PM touches feet of 98-year-old Makhan Lal Sarkar

WATCH: Indian Army's Canine Commandos Descend Into Action3:36

WATCH: Indian Army's Canine Commandos Descend Into Action

Ameesha Patel Stuns in a Dazzling Look in Mumbai0:34

Ameesha Patel Stuns in a Dazzling Look in Mumbai

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO