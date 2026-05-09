West Bengal CM Adhikari Reviews Law And Order

Newly appointed West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari immediately addresses law and order concerns and continuity of government schemes in his first official meeting.

Key Points Suvendu Adhikari reviews law and order situation in West Bengal after taking oath.

Meeting held with Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, and Kolkata Police Commissioner.

Adhikari directs officials to ensure smooth functioning of existing government schemes.

Enquiry made about the progress of renovation work at the Writers' Buildings.

After taking the oath of office on Saturday, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari held a meeting with Chief Secretary Dushyant Nariala, Director General of Police Siddh Nath Gupta, and other police and civil officials to review the law and order situation in the state.

Key Meeting on Law and Order

Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nand was also present at the meeting, sources said.

Adhikari also enquired about the operations of various schemes introduced by the previous Trinamool Congress (TMC) government and directed the chief secretary to ensure that the schemes continue to function smoothly without disruption, the sources added.

He also enquired about the progress of the renovation work being carried out at the Writers' Buildings, which will be the next state secretariat.