Bengal CM Reviews Kolkata Law And Order After Park Circus Violence

Following violent clashes at Park Circus, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari met with Kolkata Police to review the law and order situation and prevent further unrest.

Key Points West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari reviews Kolkata law and order after Park Circus violence.

Protests erupted in Park Circus over an alleged anti-encroachment drive in Tiljala.

Several police personnel were injured by protesters hurling stones and bricks.

Multiple detentions were made in connection with the Park Circus incident.

Increased police presence in Park Circus to prevent further escalation.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday met senior officers of Kolkata Police's South East Division to review the law and order situation, a day after violence broke out at Park Circus seven-point crossing here, officials said.

Park Circus Violence: Police Injured

Several police personnel were injured after protesters allegedly hurled stones and bricks at security forces at the minority-dominated area on Sunday.

Trouble erupted during a protest over an alleged anti-encroachment drive in Tiljala area, police said, adding that several persons were detained in connection with the incident.

Increased Security Measures

A large police contingent remained deployed in and around Park Circus on Monday to prevent any further flare-up, officials added.