Bengal Government To Adopt Zero Tolerance Policy Against Vandalism

Following violent protests in Kolkata, the West Bengal government, led by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, has announced a zero-tolerance policy against vandalism carried out under the guise of religious slogans.

Key Points West Bengal government to adopt a zero tolerance policy against vandalism under the guise of religious slogans.

Strict legal action will be taken against those attacking police and damaging public property in West Bengal.

The CM's statement follows violent protests in Kolkata against bulldozer action in Tiljala.

Forty people have been arrested in connection with the recent violent protests in Kolkata.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday asserted that his government would adopt a "zero tolerance" policy against vandalism carried out under the guise of religious slogans.

Strict Action Against Lawlessness

Sending a stern message against lawlessness, Adhikari said the state government will not hesitate to take strict legal recourse against those attacking police personnel and damaging public property.

The CM's comments come a day after protests against the recent bulldozer action in Kolkata's Tiljala turned violent, as demonstrators hurled stones at police personnel in the minority-dominated Park Circus area, injuring officers and damaging several vehicles. Police linked the protests to administrative action against illegal structures.

Police Injured During Protests

Addressing the media after meeting police personnel following the unrest, Adhikari said six officers and two CRPF jawans were injured in the violence.

"So far, 40 people have been arrested in connection with the incident," he said.

Appeal For Peace

"People can place their demands and grievances, but stone-pelting while raising religious slogans will not be tolerated. I appeal to people not to indulge in such acts. Do not think the previous government is still there," Adhikari said.