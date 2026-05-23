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Home  » News » Five History-Sheeters Booked Under MPDA Act In Beed

Five History-Sheeters Booked Under MPDA Act In Beed

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 23, 2026 20:09 IST

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Maharashtra Police in Beed have invoked the stringent Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act against five history-sheeters to prevent further offences.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points

  • Maharashtra Police in Beed invoke the stringent MPDA Act against five history-sheeters.
  • The MPDA Act allows for preventive detention for up to 12 months without trial.
  • The action is part of a zero-tolerance policy against local goons and organised crime.
  • Three of the accused have been sent to Harsul Central Jail.

The police in Maharashtra's Beed district have invoked the stringent Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act against five history-sheeters to prevent them from committing more offences, officials said on Saturday.

Accused Individuals and Current Status

Three of these individuals, identified as Zubair, alias Mari, alias Papya Mustaque Farooqui, Momin Salim Momin Shabbir and Tukaram Laxman Pawar, were sent to the Harsul Central Jail in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, an official release said.

 

According to the police, the fourth proposed detainee is currently in judicial custody, and the process to take his custody is underway. Meanwhile, a massive manhunt has been launched to nab the fifth accused, who is absconding.

Serious Offences and MPDA Provisions

All five persons face several serious offences, police said.

MPDA provides for the preventive detention of individuals such as slumlords, bootleggers, drug offenders, "dangerous persons", sand smugglers, human traffickers and persons engaged in black-marketing of essential commodities without trial for up to 12 months.

Zero Tolerance Policy

The action was taken as part of a zero-tolerance policy launched by District Collector Vivek Johnson and Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat against local goons, sand mafias, and organised crime syndicates, said officials.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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