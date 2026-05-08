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Home  » News » History-Sheeters Nabbed For Tempo Theft In Beed

History-Sheeters Nabbed For Tempo Theft In Beed

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 08, 2026 16:31 IST

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Beed police have arrested two history-sheeters for the alleged theft of a tempo, recovering the vehicle and returning it to its owner after a swift investigation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Two history-sheeters arrested in Beed for allegedly stealing a tempo.
  • The tempo was stolen on May 5, prompting a police investigation.
  • CCTV footage led to the identification and arrest of the suspects.
  • The stolen vehicle was recovered from the MIDC area in Dharur.

Two history-sheeters were arrested in Beed for allegedly stealing a tempo, a police official said on Friday.

Police Investigation Leads To Arrests

The vehicle was stolen on May 5, following which a probe began, the Kaij police station official added.

 

Checking of CCTV footage from the area led to the arrests of Umre alias Papya Mustaque Farooqui and Avesh alias Avadya Khanja Shaikh, both with cases against their names, the official said.

"The vehicle was retrieved from the MIDC area in Dharur and returned to owner and complainant Naseer Qureshi," he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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