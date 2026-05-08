History-Sheeters Nabbed For Tempo Theft In Beed

Beed police have arrested two history-sheeters for the alleged theft of a tempo, recovering the vehicle and returning it to its owner after a swift investigation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Two history-sheeters arrested in Beed for allegedly stealing a tempo.

The tempo was stolen on May 5, prompting a police investigation.

CCTV footage led to the identification and arrest of the suspects.

The stolen vehicle was recovered from the MIDC area in Dharur.

Two history-sheeters were arrested in Beed for allegedly stealing a tempo, a police official said on Friday.

Police Investigation Leads To Arrests

The vehicle was stolen on May 5, following which a probe began, the Kaij police station official added.

Checking of CCTV footage from the area led to the arrests of Umre alias Papya Mustaque Farooqui and Avesh alias Avadya Khanja Shaikh, both with cases against their names, the official said.

"The vehicle was retrieved from the MIDC area in Dharur and returned to owner and complainant Naseer Qureshi," he added.