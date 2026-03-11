HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Man wanted in 2023 attempted murder and extortion case arrested at Mumbai airport

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
March 11, 2026 19:49 IST

A history-sheeter wanted for a 2023 attempted murder and extortion linked to organised crime has been arrested at Mumbai airport after arriving from Dubai, marking a significant breakthrough in the case.

Key Points

  • Nisar Ahmed Fazal Ahmed Sheikh, also known as Pappu Pager, was arrested at Mumbai airport in connection with a 2023 attempted murder and extortion case.
  • The suspect had been evading arrest for over two years and was apprehended after arriving from Dubai.
  • The case involves an organised crime syndicate, leading police to invoke the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).
  • The attempted murder occurred in October 2023 when an assailant tried to kill Chandrakant Mallappa Kondagule.
  • Nisar Ahmed has a criminal record with multiple cases registered against him in Mumbai.

A history-sheeter was arrested on Wednesday at the Mumbai international airport in connection with a 2023 attempt to murder and extortion case involving an organised crime syndicate, a Mira-Bhayander, Vasai-Virar (MBVV) Police officer said.

The accused, identified as Nisar Ahmed Fazal Ahmed Sheikh alias Pappu Pager, had been evading arrest for more than two years.

 

He was apprehended by the Crime Branch after he landed at the airport from abroad.

"The arrested accused was hiding in Dubai. After receiving specific intelligence that he was landing at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on March 11, our team moved in and took him into custody," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Doiphode told PTI.

Details of the Attempted Murder

On October 13, 2023, an assailant tried to kill Chandrakant Mallappa Kondagule in the Kashimira area, but the pistol jammed and the bullet did not fire.

"Our subsequent investigation showed that this was the work of an organised criminal gang," Doiphode said.

Police invoked stringent provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in addition to charges of attempted murder, extortion and under the Arms Act.

Accused Remanded in Custody

"With this latest apprehension, the total number of arrests in this case has reached four. The accused, Nisar Ahmed, has a criminal record with at least four cases registered against him at various stations, including Byculla and Wadala Truck Terminal in Mumbai," the DCP added.

The accused was remanded in police custody until March 20.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
