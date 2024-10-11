Be number one or ....: 100-yr-old ex-aide on Ratan Tata's mantra

A Journey with Ratan Tata was a tale of humility and friendship, says former Coal India chairman RN Sharma who served major Tata Group companies in key posts.'

IMAGE: A hearse van carrying the body of former chairman of Tata Group Ratan Tata, moves along the Marine Drive for his funeral in Mumbai, October 10, 2024. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

Sharma, who celebrated his 100th birthday on April 12, said Tata demonstrated an unwavering dedication to quality and integrity in every endeavour.

The centenarian, a former vice president of Tata Steel and an ex-managing director of Tata Tinplate, recollected how he met Ratan Tata.

"It was late 1960s, a pivotal time in my career as I served as the chief mining engineer at Jamadoba. That was when I first met Ratan Tata in 1967-68, a young man brimming with curiosity and determination," recalls the centenarian.

Tata visited the mines, and what started as a professional introduction quickly blossomed into a friendship that would last for decades, Sharma told PTI terming his demise on Wednesday as the end of an era.

"For two weeks, I had the privilege of showing him around our operations, the intricate world of mining, sharing the challenges and triumphs that came with it. In the evenings, our conversations flowed as freely as the coal dust that surrounded us. We dined together, discussed our visions for the future, and bonded over our shared values," reminisced Sharma.

Sharma said he had been in Tata Group from 1949 to 1997 barring a decade when he served as chairman of Coal India "but when I rejoined the Group it was like a homecoming that rekindled the bond."

"'His mantra was simple yet profound: Be number one or be ready to be wiped out. There's nothing in between," he used to say and it was a reminder for all to always aim high, to push boundaries, and to strive for excellence.

He embodied these principles himself, demonstrating an unwavering dedication to quality and integrity in every endeavour," Sharma recollected.

There was no place for "show off" in Tata's humble life, the elderly man said.

He recalled: "One of the most memorable moments I experienced with him was during a seemingly ordinary evening at Bombay House. As I waited for my car, Ratan approached me and asked where I was headed. I mentioned the Taj Hotel, and without a moment's hesitation, he hopped into the hired car with me. Here was the Chairman of Tata Group, riding in a humble taxi, sharing a ride and laughter as if we were old friends. It was a unique experience that encapsulated his humility—showing that true greatness doesn't require showmanship."

Ratan Tata was not just a business leader but a beacon of integrity and compassion, Sharma said.

"As I reflect on our journey together, I am reminded of the impact Ratan Tata has had not just on the Tata Group, but on all who had the privilege to know him. His legacy will continue to inspire us to be better, to strive for excellence, and to lead with humility," Sharma said in a choked voice.

Dr T Mukherjee, a former deputy managing director with Tata Steel, recalled how the visionary leader encouraged employees to think of becoming number one.

"He gave freedom to think big and to compete not with other Indian steel plants but with the Japanese and the German which were the best in the world. In a way, he fixed benchmarks for us and Tata Steel indeed became a top player, " Mukherjee said and recalled how sometimes meetings lasted past midnight.

A number of Tata Steel workers described him as "God" for them who determined daily wages for him far above the practice.