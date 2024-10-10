News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Business » Ratan Tata's last rites performed with state honours

Ratan Tata's last rites performed with state honours

Source: PTI
Last updated on: October 11, 2024 00:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Corporate leaders, politicians and celebrities joined hundreds of people on Thursday as they bid final adieu to one of India's most respected and internationally recognised business leaders, Ratan Tata, who died aged 86.

Ratan Tata Funeral

IMAGE: Policemen carry the flag of India as they perform a guard of honour ahead of the former chairman of Tata Group Ratan Tata's funeral, in Mumbai. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Last rites were performed at Mumbai's Worli Crematorium with full state honours in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, his cabinet colleague Piyush Goyal, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, his deputy Devendra Fadnavis, and Congress leader and former chief minister Sushilkumar Shinde. Family and friends as well as top officials of Tata group joined the ceremony where Mumbai Police paid tribute to Tata with a gun salute.

Ratan Tata Funeral

IMAGE: The Mumbai police paid tribute to Tata with a gun salute. Photograph: Satish Bodas/Rediff.com
 
 

Tata, the former Tata Group chairman who transformed a staid group into India's largest and most influential conglomerate with a string of eye-catching deals breathed his last at south Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital at 11.30 pm on October 9.

Maharashtra as well as half a dozen other states declared one day mourning while some official programmes, including a scheduled press conference by Goyal on his US visit, were cancelled in his honour.

Ratan Tata Funeral

IMAGE: Ratan Tata's body is lifted before being put in a coffin. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Tata Group's flagship IT firm, TCS went ahead with holding its pre-scheduled meeting to approve financial results for the quarter ending September but cancelled a post-earning press conference.

Ratan Tata's body was on Thursday morning taken in a hearse, decked with white flowers, from his home to the NCPA in south Mumbai where it was kept for people to pay their last respects. Draped in the Indian national flag, his body was kept at a cultural centre.

Ratan Tata Funeral

Photograph: Reuters
 
The industry titan's family members, including the half-brother Noel Tata, and top executives from the Tata Group like chairman N Chandrasekaran, were present at the crematorium in Worli.

Ratan Tata Funeral

IMAGE: Policemen carry the coffin of Ratan Tata. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, his cabinet colleague Piyush Goyal, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, his deputy Devendra Fadnavis, Congress leader and former CM Sushilkumar Shinde, among others, were also present.

Ratan Tata Funeral

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

The last rites were performed as per the Parsi tradition, one of the priests present at the crematorium said.

Ratan Tata Funeral

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

After the funeral, there will be three more days of rituals which will be conducted at the late industrialist's bungalow in Colaba, south Mumbai, he said.

Ratan Tata's mortal remains were taken on their final journey to the electric crematorium at Worli.

While traditionally Zoroastrian community lay their departed ones for the vultures to consume at the 'Tower of Silence', Tata's cremation reflected changing traditions in the Parsi community.

The dwindling vulture population is leading to the community taking their dead to the electrical crematoriums.

The Prayer Hall at the Worli municipal crematorium offers a place for the death rites of Parsi-Zoroastrians who do not want to be interred in the Tower of Silence.

Ratan Tata Funeral

IMAGE: People pay their respects to Ratan Tata. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Known for his exemplary business acumen and philanthropic nature, Tata had led the salt-to-software conglomerate for more than two decades during which the group grew more than 70 times.

The Tata conglomerate had revenue of $165 billion in 2023-24.

Tributes poured in from around the world, underlining his popularity that transcended boundaries and generations.

Ratan Tata Funeral

IMAGE: Ratan Tata's dog, Goa. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

A licensed pilot who occasionally flew the company plane, Tata never married and was known for his relatively modest lifestyle and philanthropic work.

As chairman for more than two decades, he took the staid group global, clinching eye-catching deals, including iconic British assets like steelmaker Corus, luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover and world's second-largest tea company Tetley.

Tata, a Padma Vibhushan recipient, died after a brief illness at a city hospital late on Wednesday night.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Ratan Tata, As I Knew Him
Ratan Tata, As I Knew Him
The Ratan Tata Interview You Must Read
The Ratan Tata Interview You Must Read
Ratan Tata: Rare Glimpses
Ratan Tata: Rare Glimpses
Kriti Looks SHARP
Kriti Looks SHARP
Ratan Tata's pet dog 'Goa' refuses to leave his side
Ratan Tata's pet dog 'Goa' refuses to leave his side
'You made me love tennis'
'You made me love tennis'
Be number one or...: 100-yr-old ex-aide on Tata mantra
Be number one or...: 100-yr-old ex-aide on Tata mantra

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Buying Ford JLR was Tata's way of 'paying back'

Buying Ford JLR was Tata's way of 'paying back'

Strays of south Mumbai lose their best friend Tata

Strays of south Mumbai lose their best friend Tata

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances