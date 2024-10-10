Ratan Tata: Rare Glimpses

All Photographs: Kind courtesy Gopal Shetty

Ratan Tata began his schooling in Mumbai at Campion School, then Shimla's Bishop Cotton School and finished at Cathedral and John Connon School in Mumbai.

He has a BS in architecture with structural engineering from Cornell University in 1962, and the Advanced Management Program from the Harvard Business School in 1975.

Snapshots from his illustrious life through the lens of Photographer Gopal Shetty including images with the legendary J R D Tata.

Ratan Tata is the adoptive great-grandson of Tata group founder Jamshedji Tata.

His father Naval Tata had been adopted from the family of a distant relative by Jamshedji's childless younger son, also named Ratan Tata, and his wife Navajbai.

Tata's parents (Naval and his first wife Sooni) separated in the mid-1940s, when Ratan was seven and his younger brother Jimmy was five years old.

Then Singapore prime minister Lee Hsien Loong was the deputy prime minister during the visit to the Tata showroom in Mumbai in the early 1990s.

Photographer Gopal Shetty was a stringer with Reuters and remembers Loong saying, 'India is liberalising at a time when the road is very crowded, while Singapore liberalised when the entire road was empty.'

Ratan Tata and his brother were raised by their grandmother Lady Navajbai.

Many years later, Naval Tata took a second wife, Simone, and fathered another son, Noel Tata.

This feature was first published on Rediff.com on February 28, 2012.