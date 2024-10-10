News
Bharat Ratna for Ratan Tata: Maharashtra cabinet passes resolution

Bharat Ratna for Ratan Tata: Maharashtra cabinet passes resolution

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 10, 2024 13:52 IST
Maharashtra cabinet on Thursday passed a resolution urging the central government to confer 'Bharat Ratna', the country's highest civilian award, on legendary industrialist late Ratan Tata.

IMAGE: A priest prays during a final viewing for the public to pay their respects to the former chairman of Tata Group Ratan Tata, in Mumbai, on October 10, 2024. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

The cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde paid homage to the industry icon, who died in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday night.

A motion of condolence was passed during the meeting, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office said.

 

The cabinet also passed a resolution urging the Centre to confer the Bharat Ratna on the late industrialist.

Tata has been feted with the country's second highest civilian honour Padma Vibhushan.

The resolution said entrepreneurship is an effective way for growth of the society. The country can be taken on the path of progress and development by setting up new businesses, it said.

'It also requires love for the country and honest feelings for society upliftment. We have lost a visionary leader who was committed to the country and the society. Tata's role in the industrial sector and upliftment of the society was unparalleled. He tackled all challenges by adhering to high morals, transparent and clean business administration with discipline,' it said.

He carved a niche for the Tata Group and the country on global stage, the resolution said.

It said Ratan Tata will always be remembered for his firm determination after the 26/11 terror attacks and contribution of Rs 1,500 crore to the PM Relief fund for the fight against COVID-19. He had opened all hotels of the Tata Group for COVID patients.

The Taj Mahal Hotel, run by a Tata Group company, was among the places in Mumbai targeted by terrorists on November 26, 2008.

'The cabinet pays homage to Tata on behalf of the people of Maharashtra. We are with the Tata Group in this moment of grief,' the resolution added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
