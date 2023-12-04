News
Battle for Mizoram 2023: LEADS/RESULTS

Battle for Mizoram 2023: LEADS/RESULTS

By THE REDIFF NEWS BUREAU
Last updated on: December 04, 2023 09:07 IST
The counting of votes for the November 7 assembly poll in Mizoram is underway.

The counting was supposed to happen on Sunday along with Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

 

However, it was deferred by the Election Commission following appeals by political parties, NGOs, churches and students' bodies as Sunday holds a special significance for the people of Mizoram, a Christian-majority state.

Some exit polls have predicted a clean sweep by the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), but the majority indicated a hung House with no party getting a clear majority.

In the last assembly elections, held in 2018, the Mizo National Front (MNF) had won 26 seats and the ZPM secured eight seats, relegating the Congress that bagged five seats to the third place. The Bharatiya Janata Party had won one seat.

Here are all the leads/results in the battle for Mizoram.

THE REDIFF NEWS BUREAU
 
