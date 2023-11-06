Mizoram-Chhattisgarh: Touch and Go Seats

IMAGE: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari at an election meeting in the Dampa assembly constituency in Mizoram ahead of the assembly election, October 30, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Mizoram along with Chhattisgarh (Phase I) will vote on Tuesday, November 7.

In Mizoram, 174 candidates are in the fray for the 40 seats.

In the first phase for Chhattisgarh, 223 candidates will contest 20 seats.

A look at the age and education of candidates and touch and go seats for Tuesday's elections in Mizoram and Chhattisgarh.

Mizoram: Candidate's Age and Education

Accoding to the data collected by the Association for Democratic Reforms, 19 candidates are in the age group of 31 to 40 years and 50 candidates are in the age group of 61 to 80 years.

53 graduates and 43 post graduates will contest the polls.

Mizoram: Touch and Go Seats

Out of 40 seats, 8 seats are considered to be touch and go seats which had a victory margin of less than 2% in the 2018 assembly elections.

Mizo National Front candidate Lalchhandama Ralte defeated Congress candidate R L Pianmawia in the Tuivawl assembly constituency in 2018 by only 3 votes!

Chhattisgarh: Candidate's Age and Education

Out of 223 candiates taking part in the first phase of polling for Chhattisgarh, 33 candidates are in the age group of 25 to 30 years and a mere single candidate falls in the age group of 71 to 80 years.

On the other hand, a majority of the candidates (64 candidates, 29 per cent) are just 12th pass followed by 35 graduates and 51 post graduates.

Chhattisgarh: Touch and Go Seats

Out of 20 seats in the first phase, 4 seats are considered to be touch and go seats which had a victory margin of less than 2% in the 2018 assembly elections in the state.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com