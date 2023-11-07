Mizoram Only Has 852,088 Voters

IMAGE: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Amit A Shah at an election rally, ahead of the Chhattisgarh assembly elections, in Pandariya, November 3, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Mizoram and Chhattisgarh (Phase I) go to the polls on November 7, 2023.

Voters will elect 40 MLAs in Mizoram and 20 MLAs in Chhattisgarh.

Mizoram=

According to data collected by the Association for Democratic Reforms, of the 174 candidates in the fray, 156 are male and 18 are female.

The state has a total electorate of 852,088 of which 413,062 are male voters and 439,026 are women voters.

The smallest constituency is Thorang (14,909 voters) and the largest is Tuicawng (36,042 voters)

In the 2018 assembly elections, the Mizo National Front won 27 seats, the Congress 4, the BJP won a single seat while Independents won on 8 seats.

The Mizo National Front, the Congress and the Zoram People's Movement each have fielded 40 candidates. The BJP has fielded 23, AAP 4 while 27 independent candidates are in the fray.

Chhattisgarh

In the 2018 assembly elections, of the 20 seats going to the polls in the first phase on Tuesday, 17 were won by the Congress, the BJP won 2 and one seat was won by the Janata Congress Chhattisgarh-J.

For the first phase, there are total of 40,78,680 voters of which 19,93,936 are male and 20,84,675 are female. The third gender comprises of 69.

The smallest constituency is Konta (166,839) and the largest one is Kawardha (331,615).

The BJP and the ruling Congress each have fielded 20 candidates. Bahujan Samaj Party (15), Janata Congress Chhattisgarh-J (15), AAP (10), Independent (73) and others (70) are also on the electoral fray.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com