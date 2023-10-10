4 out of 40: Mizoram seats to keep an eye on

These are the four seats to watch out for in Mizoram, where the assembly elections will be held on November 7. The state has 40 constituencies.

IMAGE: Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga at Parliament complex after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, New Delhi, November 30, 2021. Photograph: ANI Photo

1. Aizawl East-I

Chief minister Zoramthanga is contesting from Aizawl East-I, the seat he won in the 2018 assembly elections. He is pitted against Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) vice-president Lalthansanga, who had successfully contested the assembly polls in 2008. Although Aizawl East-I used to be a Congress stronghold, this time the constituency is expected to see a tough fight between the MNF and Congress.

In the 2013 elections, Congress's R Lalrinawma had emerged victorious against Lalhmangaiha Sailo of the Mizoram People's Conference.

Lalrinawma had bagged the seat in 2008, too, winning against F Malsawma of the MNF.

2. Serchhip

Serchhip is one of the much talked about constituencies in the upcoming assembly polls, as ZPM leader and its chief ministerial candidate Lalduhoma, who is the incumbent legislator, is pitted against MNF debutant J Malsawmzual Vanchhawng, who hails from the same constituency.

The Congress is also fielding R Vanlaltluanga, who originally hailed from Thenzawl within the Serchhip constituency. Vanlaltluanga had unsuccessfully contested the assembly polls in 2013 on a Zoram Nationalist Party (ZNP) ticket.

Lalduhoma won the Serchhip seat in the last assembly polls held in November 2018, ousting incumbent legislator and five-time chief minister Lal Thanhawla.

He was disqualified under the anti-defection law in 2020, becoming the first legislator to have been disqualified under the law in the country. It drew severe criticism on the part of the ruling MNF, which led him to win the bypolls in April next year by a strong margin.

Except the period 1998-2003 and 2018-2023, the Congress has won Serchhip after Mizoram attained statehood.

Though a first-timer, MNF nominee Malsawmzual Vanchhawng is believed to be a tough opponent for Lalduhoma. He was one of the well-known and senior journalists in the state before he entered politics.

3. Hachhek

A key constituency in west Mizoram's Mamit district bordering Tripura, where incumbent and Congress stalwart legislator Lalrindika Ralte will lock horns with sports minister Robert Romawia Royte, who shifted his constituency from Aizawl East-II.

People familiar with the matter said the MNF party leadership told Royte to change his constituency and shift to Hachhek to oust Ralte, as Royte is believed to be the best contender to unseat the incumbent Congress MLA. Ralte on the other hand, is said to have strong influence in the constituency. He is also a local from the constituency.

Hachhek has been a Congress stronghold and the party has been in dominance since the last three assembly elections -- 2008, 2013 and 2018.

In the 2018 polls, Ralte secured 33.32 per cent votes, defeating his nearest opponent Lalrinenga Sailo of the MNF by a margin of 366 votes. Royte is believed to be one of the best ministers in the current Zoramthanga ministry.

Main opposition ZPM is fielding K J Lalbiakngheta, a first-timer. However, Lalbiakngheta is expected to give stiff competition to rivals, as he hailed from Zawlnuam, the biggest village in Hachhek constituency.

4. Aizawl West-III

It is expected to see a triangular fight among MNF, ZPM and Congress.

Incumbent ZPM legislator V L Zaithanzama will lock horns with former finance minister and present Congress president Lalsawta and MNF nominee K Sawmvela. It will be a litmus test for Lalsawta, under whose leadership the Congress has been trying to usher in reforms.

Although Sawmvela is a novice, he is expected to be a tough opponent as he was known to be one of the best officials when he served in the state PWD. After his retirement as engineer-in-chief in 2020, he served as technical adviser to the chief minister at the CMO.

After its creation in 2008, the seat has not seen any candidate from the same party winning for the second consecutive term. In 2008, Congress won the seat, but in 2013, Vanlalzawma was defeated by V L Zaithanzama.

The seat covers at least seven big localities, and this time, all the three contenders hailed from the same constituency and they are believed to garner more votes.