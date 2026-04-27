HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Ex-Bank Employees Arrested In Gurugram Loan Fraud Case

Ex-Bank Employees Arrested In Gurugram Loan Fraud Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 27, 2026 21:13 IST

x

Gurugram Police have apprehended two former bank employees involved in a sophisticated loan fraud scheme, highlighting the risks associated with pre-approved loan data and cyber security vulnerabilities in the banking sector.

Photograph: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

Photograph: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

Key Points

  • Gurugram Police arrest two former bank employees for fraudulent loan activities.
  • The accused accessed data of pre-approved accounts to obtain loans.
  • One victim reported an unauthorised deduction from their Axis Bank account.
  • The investigation revealed a conspiracy involving multiple individuals and banks.
  • Police are actively pursuing the remaining individuals involved in the loan fraud.

Gurugram Police has arrested two former bank employees for fraudulently obtaining loans by accessing data of pre-approved accounts, officials said on Monday.

On December 11 last year, a man filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Manesar police station alleging that Rs 12,585 had been deducted from his Axis Bank account on December 6, they said.

 

Upon inquiring at the bank, it was discovered that someone had taken out a loan of Rs 4.74 lakh by changing the mobile number linked to the complainant's account, and the deducted amount was the first instalment of that loan, they added.

Following this, the police registered a case and initiated an investigation.

Details Of The Arrested Individuals

The accused were identified as Mohammad Ali, a resident of Balia in Uttar Pradesh and Mohammad Asif, a resident of Govindpur, Delhi, the police said.

The police investigation revealed that Ali was a deputy manager at the Delhi branch of RBL Bank, and Asif worked at Axis Bank in Gurugram, they added.

Modus Operandi Of The Loan Fraud

"Ali was the main conspirator. He obtained confidential bank account information from Asif containing pre-approved loan offers. Ali then provided the data, along with a SIM card, to another accused, Mohammad Haseem," the police said.

Haseem, along with his accomplices, changed the mobile number linked to the account and obtained fraudulent loans through internet banking, they added.

Efforts are underway to arrest the other involved individuals, the police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Two held for providing bank accounts to investment scam cyber fraudsters in Gurugram
How a Bank Employee Enabled a Cyber Fraud Racket in Delhi
How a Bank Employee Enabled a Cyber Fraud Racket in Delhi
Two Arrested in Delhi for Posing as Bank Callers in Credit Card Scam
Two Arrested in Delhi for Posing as Bank Callers in Credit Card Scam
How Gurugram Police Busted a Rs 40 Crore Cyber Fraud Ring
How Gurugram Police Busted a Rs 40 Crore Cyber Fraud Ring
Prayagraj Bank Hit by Loan Fraud Involving Counterfeit Gold
Prayagraj Bank Hit by Loan Fraud Involving Counterfeit Gold

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Stunning Indian Forts That Became Stunning Hotels

webstory image 2

Say Cheese: India's Own 9 Special Varieties

webstory image 3

Xavier To Banganapalli: Which Mango Grows Where

VIDEOS

Raveena's Stunning Appearance Leaves Mumbai in Awe1:04

Raveena's Stunning Appearance Leaves Mumbai in Awe

This Touching Gesture at Modi's Kolkata Roadshow Is Winning the Internet1:22

This Touching Gesture at Modi's Kolkata Roadshow Is...

Amit Shah performs puja at Gangasagar in Bengal0:35

Amit Shah performs puja at Gangasagar in Bengal

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO