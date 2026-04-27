Ex-Bank Employees Arrested In Gurugram Loan Fraud Case

Gurugram Police have apprehended two former bank employees involved in a sophisticated loan fraud scheme, highlighting the risks associated with pre-approved loan data and cyber security vulnerabilities in the banking sector.

Photograph: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

Key Points Gurugram Police arrest two former bank employees for fraudulent loan activities.

The accused accessed data of pre-approved accounts to obtain loans.

One victim reported an unauthorised deduction from their Axis Bank account.

The investigation revealed a conspiracy involving multiple individuals and banks.

Police are actively pursuing the remaining individuals involved in the loan fraud.

Gurugram Police has arrested two former bank employees for fraudulently obtaining loans by accessing data of pre-approved accounts, officials said on Monday.

On December 11 last year, a man filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Manesar police station alleging that Rs 12,585 had been deducted from his Axis Bank account on December 6, they said.

Upon inquiring at the bank, it was discovered that someone had taken out a loan of Rs 4.74 lakh by changing the mobile number linked to the complainant's account, and the deducted amount was the first instalment of that loan, they added.

Following this, the police registered a case and initiated an investigation.

Details Of The Arrested Individuals

The accused were identified as Mohammad Ali, a resident of Balia in Uttar Pradesh and Mohammad Asif, a resident of Govindpur, Delhi, the police said.

The police investigation revealed that Ali was a deputy manager at the Delhi branch of RBL Bank, and Asif worked at Axis Bank in Gurugram, they added.

Modus Operandi Of The Loan Fraud

"Ali was the main conspirator. He obtained confidential bank account information from Asif containing pre-approved loan offers. Ali then provided the data, along with a SIM card, to another accused, Mohammad Haseem," the police said.

Haseem, along with his accomplices, changed the mobile number linked to the account and obtained fraudulent loans through internet banking, they added.

Efforts are underway to arrest the other involved individuals, the police said.