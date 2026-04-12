How a Bank Employee Enabled a Cyber Fraud Racket in Delhi

A Delhi bank employee's arrest exposes a cyber fraud scheme where forged documents were used to open accounts for siphoning money from victims lured by fake investment offers.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A bank employee in Delhi was arrested for allegedly opening a fraudulent bank account using forged documents.

The employee is accused of enabling a cyber fraud racket by allowing money to be siphoned through the fake account.

The fraudulent account was used in a larger cyber fraud scheme involving fake investment and job offers on social media.

The investigation revealed the account was opened without proper KYC verification and signatures were forged.

The bank employee admitted to opening the account on forged documents and receiving commission for routing cheated money.

A 35-year-old bank employee has been arrested for allegedly facilitating a cyber fraud racket by opening a bank account using forged documents, an official said.

The accused, identified as Irshad Malik, a resident of Ghaziabad, was working with a private bank and has been accused of misusing his position to help fraudsters siphon off money through a fake account.

Police said the case pertains to an FIR registered in Dwarka in October 2023 following a complaint by a police officer regarding unauthorised debit of Rs 88,000 from his account through fraudulent transactions without consent or OTP authentication.

During the investigation, the amount was found to have been routed to a private bank account opened in the name of a private firm, police said.

"Further probe revealed that the account was fraudulently opened using forged documents of someone named Manmohan Singh, who later denied having any knowledge of such an account," a senior police officer said.

FSL examination revealed that the signatures on the account opening form were forged. The account was opened without proper KYC verification.

Investigation and Arrest

Police said Malik came in contact with co-accused Harjinder alias Harji, who lured him into facilitating such accounts in exchange for commission.

Acting on specific inputs, the team apprehended Malik from New Friends Colony on April 10.

"During interrogation, he admitted to knowingly opening the account on forged documents and receiving commission for routing cheated money," the officer said.

Cyber Fraud Scheme Details

Investigators said the account was used in a larger cyber fraud racket where victims were lured through social media platforms groups with fake investment and part-time job offers.

Four co-accused have already been arrested earlier in the case and are currently on bail, police added.