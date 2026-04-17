Bangladeshi Woman Flees Mumbai Police Custody: Details

A Bangladeshi woman arrested for illegal stay in India made a daring escape from police custody in Mumbai, prompting a manhunt and raising questions about security protocols.

Key Points A Bangladeshi woman, Meerjan Begam Ismail Sheikh, escaped from police custody in Mumbai.

She was arrested for illegally staying in India and was held at the Kurla police quarters.

Meerjan Begam escaped after requesting to use the washroom.

CCTV footage revealed she fled with her husband, Manish Baldev Rajbhar.

Police have registered a case against the couple for escape from custody and aiding the escape.

A Bangladeshi woman arrested for illegal stay in India escaped from police custody here, an official said on Friday.

Meerjan Begam Ismail Sheikh alias Nasreen (36) was held along with some other Bangladeshi nationals at the police quarters in Kurla, the official said.

How The Woman Escaped

In the early hours of Thursday, she requested the on-duty woman constable for permission to use the washroom. The constable allowed her.

When she did not return for a long time, a search was launched but the woman was not found.

Police Investigation And Charges

CCTV footage showed her fleeing the premises with her husband Manish Baldev Rajbhar alias Ismail Sheikh.

While police were trying to track down the woman and her husband, a case was registered against them under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for escape from custody and aiding the escape, respectively, the official said.

Under Indian law, escaping from lawful custody can lead to further charges and imprisonment. The police will likely conduct a thorough investigation to determine if there was any negligence or collusion that facilitated the escape. This incident highlights ongoing concerns about illegal immigration and security protocols in Mumbai.