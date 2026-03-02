HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Two Bangladeshis Held in Meghalaya for Entering Illegally

Two Bangladeshis Held in Meghalaya for Entering Illegally

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 02, 2026 14:32 IST

x

Two Bangladeshi nationals were arrested in Meghalaya for illegally crossing the border, highlighting ongoing concerns about immigration and border security in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Two Bangladeshi citizens, Monirul Biswas and Lovely Khatun, were arrested in Meghalaya for entering India without valid travel documents.
  • The individuals were apprehended in the West Jaintia Hills district by Dawki police during routine night patrolling.
  • A driver, Pynshaibha Khaii, was also arrested on suspicion of aiding the Bangladeshis' illegal entry from Dawki.
  • A case has been registered under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, and an investigation is underway.

Two Bangladeshis were arrested in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills district for entering Indian territory without any valid travel documents, police said on Monday.

The two Bangladeshis have been identified as Monirul Biswas and Lovely Khatun, both residents of Bhombag village in Narail district under Khulna division of Bangladesh, they said.

 

They were intercepted at around 8.30 pm from a vehicle by personnel from Dawki police station.

The driver, Pynshaibha Khaii of Wahsarang village in East Jaintia Hills district, was also apprehended on suspicion of facilitating their illegal entry and onward travel from Dawki, according to police.

A case has been registered at Dawki police station under Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025.

Police Statement on the Arrests

West Jaintia Hills Superintendent of Police Jagpal Dhanoa Singh said the arrests were made during routine night patrolling.

"Our patrolling team intercepted the vehicle at around 8.30 pm last night. Upon verification, two Bangladeshi nationals were found without valid travel documents. The driver is suspected to have facilitated their illegal entry and onward movement from Dawki. All three have been arrested, and further investigation is underway," Singh told PTI.

The accused will be produced before the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court in Amlarem, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Bangladesh Grants Travel Permits To 18 Shillong Detainees
Bangladesh Grants Travel Permits To 18 Shillong Detainees
Delhi Police Apprehends Three Bangladeshi Nationals for Illegal Stay
MP Duo Nabbed for Heroin Smuggling in Manipur
MP Duo Nabbed for Heroin Smuggling in Manipur
25 Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested In Mumbai
25 Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested In Mumbai
Infiltration Surges Along India-Myanmar Border
Infiltration Surges Along India-Myanmar Border

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Playing Holi? 9 Tips To Protect Your Skin, Hair

webstory image 2

12 Fabulously Delicious Ramzan Street Food!

webstory image 3

12 Incredibly Gorgeous Stepwells Of Ancient India

VIDEOS

Disha Patani dazzles in a stylish look in Mumbai0:53

Disha Patani dazzles in a stylish look in Mumbai

Indian Army Thwarts Pakistani drone intrusion along LoC in J&K Poonch1:05

Indian Army Thwarts Pakistani drone intrusion along LoC...

Shia Muslims in Baramulla protest the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei0:50

Shia Muslims in Baramulla protest the killing of Iran's...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO