Bihar Man Arrested Over Pakistani WhatsApp Contacts

A man in Bihar has been arrested after police discovered WhatsApp chats with Pakistani phone numbers on his mobile phones, sparking an investigation into the nature of these communications.

Key Points A man named Khurshed Alam was arrested in Majhaulia, West Champaran district, Bihar.

The arrest was made after police found WhatsApp chats with Pakistani phone numbers on his mobile phones.

Police recovered ATM cards and mobile phones from Alam during the arrest.

The investigation is ongoing to determine the nature and purpose of the WhatsApp communications with Pakistani numbers.

Bihar Police on Thursday arrested a man from Majhaulia in West Champaran district after discovering WhatsApp chats with Pakistani phone numbers on his mobile phones, officials said.

The arrested person has been identified as Khurshed Alam (25).

Details of the Arrest and Investigation

According to a statement by the district police, "Acting on a tip-off, police nabbed Alam near Majhaulia sugar mill and recovered three ATM cards and two mobile phones. Scrutiny of his phones revealed WhatsApp chats with some Pakistani (code +92) phone numbers. Several QR codes were also found in his chat history with Pakistani mobile numbers."

Police have registered a case and are further investigating the matter.