HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Bihar Man Arrested Over Pakistani WhatsApp Contacts

Bihar Man Arrested Over Pakistani WhatsApp Contacts

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 05, 2026 20:36 IST

x

A man in Bihar has been arrested after police discovered WhatsApp chats with Pakistani phone numbers on his mobile phones, sparking an investigation into the nature of these communications.

Photograph: Thomas White/Reuters

IMAGE: Photograph: Thomas White/Reuters

Key Points

  • A man named Khurshed Alam was arrested in Majhaulia, West Champaran district, Bihar.
  • The arrest was made after police found WhatsApp chats with Pakistani phone numbers on his mobile phones.
  • Police recovered ATM cards and mobile phones from Alam during the arrest.
  • The investigation is ongoing to determine the nature and purpose of the WhatsApp communications with Pakistani numbers.

Bihar Police on Thursday arrested a man from Majhaulia in West Champaran district after discovering WhatsApp chats with Pakistani phone numbers on his mobile phones, officials said.

The arrested person has been identified as Khurshed Alam (25).

 

Details of the Arrest and Investigation

According to a statement by the district police, "Acting on a tip-off, police nabbed Alam near Majhaulia sugar mill and recovered three ATM cards and two mobile phones. Scrutiny of his phones revealed WhatsApp chats with some Pakistani (code +92) phone numbers. Several QR codes were also found in his chat history with Pakistani mobile numbers."

Police have registered a case and are further investigating the matter.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Patna Police Nab Three in Separate Cyber Fraud Operations
BJP MLC Claims 'Digital Arrest' Attempt in Sultanpur
BJP MLC Claims 'Digital Arrest' Attempt in Sultanpur
Criminal Arrested After Exchange of Fire in Patna
Criminal Arrested After Exchange of Fire in Patna
Cyber Fraudster Nabbed for Rs 6 Lakh KYC Scam in Delhi
Cyber Fraudster Nabbed for Rs 6 Lakh KYC Scam in Delhi
Man Held Over Gujarat Bomb Hoax Emails
Man Held Over Gujarat Bomb Hoax Emails

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Paneer, Gulab Jamun... 11 Non-Indian Indian Foods

webstory image 2

How Ramzan Fasts Are Broken Around the World

webstory image 3

13 Fascinating Lighthouses Of India

VIDEOS

Neha Sharma's HOT Gym Look0:56

Neha Sharma's HOT Gym Look

Rahul Dravid With Wife Vijeta Pendharkar at Arjun Tendulkar Wedding0:18

Rahul Dravid With Wife Vijeta Pendharkar at Arjun...

Too Hot to Handle: Sonal Chauhan Stuns Fans1:27

Too Hot to Handle: Sonal Chauhan Stuns Fans

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO