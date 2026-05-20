HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Bangladesh police hand over Indian official's body to high commission

Bangladesh police hand over Indian official's body to high commission

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 20, 2026 17:00 IST

x

An Indian diplomat, Naren Dhar, was found dead in Bangladesh, prompting an investigation and repatriation efforts by the Indian High Commission.

Bangladesh hands over Indian official's body

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points

  • Indian diplomat Naren Dhar was found dead in Chattogram, Bangladesh.
  • Bangladesh Police handed over Dhar's body to the Indian High Commission after a postmortem.
  • Local authorities suspect no foul play in the death of the Indian diplomat.
  • The cause of death is pending the postmortem report, but natural causes are suspected.
  • Arrangements are being made to repatriate Dhar's remains to India.

The grim discovery was made on Tuesday when Dhar's body was found inside the Indian Assistant High Commission complex in the port city of Chattogram.

While an official cause of death has yet to be determined, local authorities currently suspect no foul play.

Investigation into Indian Diplomat's Death

Following the discovery, the Indian High Commission immediately alerted local law enforcement. Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) recovered the body and expedited the postmortem process to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the diplomat's passing.

 

"The postmortem of Naren Dhar has been completed, and we have handed over his body to the Indian High Commission," Hasan Md Showkat Ali, Police Commissioner of the CMP, told ANI over the phone.

"The exact cause of his death will be known once we receive the postmortem report, but at first glance, it appears to be natural causes."

Repatriation of Remains to India

The CMP confirmed that administrative and medical formalities were handled swiftly out of respect for the deceased official and diplomatic protocols.

The body is currently being held in a frozen facility by the Indian High Commission. Bureaucratic arrangements are being finalised to repatriate Dhar's remains to India.

"Naren Dhar was an Indian citizen," stated CMP spokesperson Aminur Rashid.

"After the postmortem, we handed over his body to the Indian High Commission. [They] have kept the body in a frozen state and will, as soon as possible, return it to his family."

Further official statements from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs regarding funeral arrangements and the final autopsy findings are expected in the coming days.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra

RELATED STORIES

Indian official found dead at Chattogram mission in B'desh
Indian official found dead at Chattogram mission in B'desh
B'desh summons Indian envoy over its missions' security
B'desh summons Indian envoy over its missions' security
Bangladesh: Hindu Temple Caretaker Found Dead
Bangladesh: Hindu Temple Caretaker Found Dead
India slams Bangladesh govt on Hindu leader's killing
India slams Bangladesh govt on Hindu leader's killing
Bangladesh Temple Caretaker Death Sparks Condemnation
Bangladesh Temple Caretaker Death Sparks Condemnation

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Famous Tea Rooms Of The World

webstory image 2

Why A Swimming Workout Is So Beneficial: 8 Reasons

webstory image 3

10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants

VIDEOS

Daisy Shah spotted in a gym look in Mumbai0:53

Daisy Shah spotted in a gym look in Mumbai

Watch: PM Modi receives Military honour in Rome0:58

Watch: PM Modi receives Military honour in Rome

PM Modi's Selfie With Giorgia Meloni Breaks The Internet5:10

PM Modi's Selfie With Giorgia Meloni Breaks The Internet

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO