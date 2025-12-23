HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Indian envoy summoned by B'desh over its mission's security

Indian envoy summoned by B'desh over its mission's security

December 23, 2025 13:19 IST

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Verma, was on Tuesday summoned to Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs amid concerns over the security of Bangladeshi missions in India.

IMAGE: Security officials stand guard outside the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi following violent protests in Bangladesh . Photograph: ANI Photo

Bangladesh's Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam summoned the Indian High Commissioner, Prothomalo.com reported.

Diplomatic sources confirmed the matter. According to the sources, Verma was summoned in light of the emerging security situation surrounding Bangladesh missions located in various parts of India, including New Delhi and Kolkata, the report added.

Diplomatic sources said that Verma has been requested to ensure strengthened security for Bangladesh missions located in various parts of India.

This marks the second time in the past 10 days that Verma has been summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The neighbouring country's envoy has been summoned at least six times over various incidents during the tenure of the interim government.

Before today, Verma was summoned to the Foreign Ministry on 14 December.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs following that meeting said that India's cooperation was sought to prevent the attackers who assaulted Inquilab Moncho convener Sharif Osman Hadi from fleeing to India, the report added.

