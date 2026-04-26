HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Hindu Caretaker Found Dead; Minority Group Demands Justice

Hindu Caretaker Found Dead; Minority Group Demands Justice

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 26, 2026 20:36 IST

x

A Hindu temple caretaker's mysterious death in Bangladesh has sparked outrage and calls for a swift investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Photograph: Mehedi Hasan/Reuters

Photograph: Mehedi Hasan/Reuters

Key Points

  • Nayan Sadhu, a Hindu temple caretaker, was found dead in Bangladesh after going missing.
  • The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council has condemned the incident and demanded justice.
  • Police are investigating the death to determine if it was murder or suicide.
  • The caretaker went missing on April 19 and his body was found three days later.
  • The incident has raised concerns among minority groups in Bangladesh.

A Hindu temple caretaker was found hanging from a tree three days after he went missing from his home in southeastern Bangladesh, a minority group said and demanded stern action against the perpetrators.

Investigation Launched Into Caretaker's Death

Nayan Sadhu, the 40-year-old resident of Dohazari area under Sthania Upazila of Chhattogram district, was serving as a caretaker-cum-priest at a Shivakali temple in Khurushkul union in Cox's Bazar Sadar Upazila, Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council (BHBCUC) said late on Saturday.

 

Two unidentified men took Nayan with them late on the evening of April 19, and three days later, his body was found hanging from a tree in a hilly area on the outskirts of the village, according to the police and residents in the Cox's Bazar neighbourhood.

"We recovered the body when it had started getting decomposed," the Kaler Kantha newspaper said, quoting an unnamed police official.

The police are yet not sure if it was a case of murder or suicide, he said.

Minority Group Demands Justice

In a statement, the council demanded stern punitive action against the perpetrators of his murder.

"The Unity Council strongly condemns the incident and demands immediate arrest and exemplary punishment against the perpetrators," the forum said in the statement.

"We just cannot understand what could be the motive of killing an ordinary caretaker of a relatively small temple in a remote area," BHBCUC senior member Kajal Debnath told PTI.

Police Investigation Underway

Bangladesh Puja Celebration Council's Cox's Bazar unit general secretary Jony Dhar said the body was recovered three days after Nayan went missing, indicating that he was murdered.

Police said the body has been sent for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of the death.

An investigation was launched following the missing person's report filed by the deceased's wife on April 19.

Earlier on April 9, the council said there have been 133 incidents of communal violence between January 1 and March 31 this year in Bangladesh.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Bangladesh: Hindu businessman dies 3 days after attack
Bangladesh: Hindu businessman dies 3 days after attack
Hindu ashram worker slain by suspected Islamists in Bangladesh
Hindu ashram worker slain by suspected Islamists in Bangladesh
Another Hindu man killed near Dhaka, second incident within hours
Another Hindu man killed near Dhaka, second incident within hours
Hindu tea garden worker found dead in B'desh with hands, feet tied
Hindu tea garden worker found dead in B'desh with hands, feet tied
Hindu trader hacked to death in Bangladesh
Hindu trader hacked to death in Bangladesh

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Say Cheese: India's Own 9 Special Varieties

webstory image 2

Xavier To Banganapalli: Which Mango Grows Where

webstory image 3

9 Wonderful Indian Mango Varieties Going Extinct

VIDEOS

Janhvi Kapoor Redefines Style with This Bold Look 1:10

Janhvi Kapoor Redefines Style with This Bold Look

Watch: How Nahargarh Biological Park Is Protecting Animals from Extreme Heat 0:24

Watch: How Nahargarh Biological Park Is Protecting...

Rihanna Wins Hearts in Mumbai with Stunning Appearance1:34

Rihanna Wins Hearts in Mumbai with Stunning Appearance

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO