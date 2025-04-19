HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
India slams Bangladesh govt, condemns killing of Hindu leader

India slams Bangladesh govt, condemns killing of Hindu leader

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 19, 2025 14:21 IST

India on Saturday condemned the alleged abduction and killing of a Hindu minority leader in Bangladesh and called on the interim government in Dhaka to live up to its responsibility of protecting the minorities.

IMAGE: Members of the Hindu community hold a protest in Dhaka. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a social media post, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the 'brutal killing' of Bhabesh Chandra Roy follows a 'pattern of systematic persecution' of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh.

'We have noted with distress the abduction and brutal killing of Shri Bhabesh Chandra Roy, a Hindu minority leader in Bangladesh,' he said.

 

'This killing follows a pattern of systematic persecution of Hindu minorities under the interim government even as the perpetrators of previous such events roam with impunity,' Jaiswal said.

'We condemn this incident and once again remind the interim government to live up to its responsibility of protecting all minorities, including Hindus, without inventing excuses or making distinctions,' he added.

There has been a sharp downturn in India-Bangladesh relations after deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled Dhaka in August last year in the face of a massive anti-government protest.

The relations nosedived dramatically after the interim government headed by Muhammad Yunus failed to contain attacks on minorities, especially Hindus, in that country.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
