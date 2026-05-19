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Indian Diplomat Found Dead At Bangladesh Mission

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 19, 2026 23:22 IST

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An Indian High Commission official, Naren Dhar, was found dead at the diplomatic mission in Chattogram, Bangladesh, prompting a police investigation into the cause of death.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Naren Dhar, an Assistant Protocol Officer at the Indian High Commission in Chattogram, Bangladesh, was found dead.
  • The official's body was discovered inside the mission premises early Tuesday morning.
  • Police suspect the death may have been caused by a cardiac arrest, but are awaiting a post-mortem report.
  • The Indian High Commission has not yet commented on the death of their official in Bangladesh.

An official of the Indian High Commission in Chattogram, Bangladesh, was found dead inside the mission premises on Tuesday, police said.

Details Surrounding The Diplomat's Death

The deceased has been identified as Naren Dhar, who was serving as an Assistant Protocol Officer at the Indian mission.

 

"We have been told he was Naren Dhar and serving as the assistant protocol officer at the mission," the port city's police spokesman, Aminur Rashid, told reporters.

He said the official was in his late 30s. His body was found in front of a bathroom door early in the morning on the second floor of the old visa centre building of the diplomatic mission.

Investigation Underway

The Indian High Commission in Dhaka or the Assistant High Commission in Chattogram has so far made no comment on the death, which police initially suspected could have been caused by a cardiac arrest.

"The post-mortem report, however, will confirm the cause of the death," said Rashid, also the Assistant Police Commissioner of the city.

He said police reached the scene immediately after receiving the news in the morning and sent the body to state-run Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy after accomplishing required formalities since he was a foreign national serving at the diplomatic mission.

Police said that, according to their information, Dhar hailed from Chandigarh.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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