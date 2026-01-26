Baby Elephant Momo Turns One!

Baby elephant Priyanshi's first birthday celebration charms the Internet.

A heartwarming birthday celebration of a baby elephant at the Kaziranga National Park has captured widespread attention, with a video of the event going viral on social media.



On Friday, baby elephant Priyanshi, fondly known as Momo, turned one year old.

To mark the occasion, mahout Bipin Kashyap organised a simple yet joyful celebration, joined by Priyanshi's mother Kanchi and grandmother Lakhimala, sources said.

A three-tiered decorated birthday cake, featuring images of Priyanshi and her photograph placed on the top tier, was cut for the young elephant. Fruits and vegetables were then offered as treats.

Adding a traditional Assamese touch, a gamocha was gently wrapped around Priyanshi's neck.



As part of the celebration, Bipin playfully smeared a bit of the cake's icing on Priyanshi's trunk and on her mother and grandmother as well, drawing laughter from those present and adding to the festive mood.



The viral video shows a visibly excited Priyanshi swaying and dancing in delight as Bipin and his mahout friend sang a birthday song, wishing her a long and healthy life.

Her playful movements, watched closely by her mother and grandmother, have drawn widespread admiration online.

Bipin Kashyap, more than a mahout

To Priyanshi, Bipin is not just a mahout but her playmate, teacher and the most familiar presence in her young life. From bath time rituals to early morning training sessions -- where she is gently guided to walk in line with other elephants -- Bipin is almost always by her side.



"I treat her less like a pet and more like a member of my family," Bipin said. "I am teaching her slowly. She's smart. She already knows when it's time for her bath, and she's learning to respond to simple calls."



Those working at the elephant camp said the bond between the mahout and the calf is evident in Priyanshi's calm behaviour and quick learning.



The video, many users commented, offers a touching glimpse into the affectionate relationship between mahouts and elephants at Kaziranga -- one built on patience, trust and everyday companionship.