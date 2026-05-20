Autopsy confirms Twisha died due to hanging, injuries found on body

The autopsy report in the Twisha Sharma death case reveals death by hanging and blunt force injuries, sparking further investigation and conflicting family narratives.

IMAGE: The autopsy report also mentioned that Twisha Sharma underwent an abortion a week before her death. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Twisha Sharma's autopsy indicates death by hanging with evidence of blunt force injuries.

The post-mortem report documented a ligature mark and signs of asphyxia.

Multiple bruises and abrasions were found on Twisha Sharma's body.

Police have formed an SIT to investigate the case, with a reward offered for information.

Conflicting accounts emerge from Twisha's family and in-laws regarding her pregnancy and mental state.

The post-mortem report of 33-year-old Twisha Sharma, who died in Bhopal earlier this month, has concluded that the cause of death was 'ante-mortem hanging by ligature', while also documenting multiple simple injuries on different parts of her body caused by blunt force.

The autopsy, conducted at the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology at AIIMS Bhopal, stated that Twisha was found hanging from a gymnastic ring rope on the terrace of her home at around 10.26 pm on May 12.

She was declared dead shortly after midnight on May 13.

Details of the Autopsy Findings

According to the report, a double reddish patterned ligature mark was found running obliquely around the upper third of the neck.

The skin beneath the mark was described as dry, hard and 'parchmentised', while the ligature mark was incomplete at the back of the neck.

The report also recorded several signs consistent with asphyxia, including facial congestion, bluish discolouration of the ears and fingernails, and petechial haemorrhages in the right eye.

Apart from the ligature injuries, the autopsy documented multiple antemortem injuries on other parts of the body.

These included abrasions on the left side of the neck, bruises on the left upper arm, left forearm, right wrist and right ring finger, along with a 2 cm x 2 cm bruise beneath the scalp in the left frontoparietal region.

During internal examination, doctors found two small bruised patches in tissues beneath the ligature mark.

The lungs showed 'Tardieu's spots', a finding commonly associated with asphyxiation. Congestion was also noted in the brain, lungs and stomach lining.

Medical Termination of Pregnancy and Further Tests

The report further noted that the uterus was enlarged and contained reddish-grey friable tissue, suggesting retained decidual tissue. It mentioned a history of Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) performed one week before her death.

The medical board concluded that while hanging was the cause of death, the other injuries appeared to be simple antemortem injuries caused by blunt force.

The report added that blood, viscera, nail clippings and hair samples had been preserved and sent for toxicology and DNA examination at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to rule out intoxication and assist further investigation.

Police Investigation and Family Allegations

Meanwhile, police said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and local teams are continuing efforts to apprehend the accused in the case.

Speaking to ANI, Assistant Commissioner of Police Rajnish Kashyap Kaul said, "Regarding the lookout notice, necessary correspondence has been initiated with the DCP office, Bhopal Commissionerate, and the Regional Passport Office."

"Our SIT team, along with local teams, is actively engaged. We are gathering intelligence through both technical means and human sources. The DCP has also announced a reward," he added.

Police earlier announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for information leading to the arrest of Samarth Singh, the prime accused in the case.

The case took another turn after Twisha's mother-in-law and retired judge Giribala Singh alleged that the deceased's behaviour changed significantly after learning about her pregnancy and claimed that Twisha insisted on terminating it.

"On the 17th, the moment she received confirmation of her pregnancy, her entire demeanour changed; she declared that she did not want to keep this child," Singh told ANI, adding that Twisha later underwent MTP.

She further claimed that her son Samarth Singh was emotionally distressed after the termination and asserted that the case against the family lacked merit.

However, Twisha's father, Navnidhi Sharma, rejected the allegations and accused Giribala Singh of publicly maligning his daughter's character while out on anticipatory bail.

"This woman is currently out on anticipatory bail, and she is violating the conditions of that bail. She is violating the law by coming before the media and, in this manner, publicly maligning the character of the deceased," Sharma alleged.

He also demanded an immediate second post-mortem examination and sought an independent probe monitored by the Supreme Court or the Chief Justice of India.

Twisha Sharma, a resident of Noida, married Bhopal resident Samarth Singh in December 2025.

Her family has alleged mental torture and dowry harassment by her in-laws. Police have registered a case and constituted an SIT to investigate the matter.