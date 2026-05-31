Attempt To Murder Case Filed Against Brother Of Slain Sarpanch

Dhananjay Deshmukh, brother of a slain sarpanch, faces an attempt to murder case in Beed after allegedly threatening a man with a gun, sparking a police investigation and denial from the accused.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points An attempt to murder case has been filed against Dhananjay Deshmukh in Beed.

The complainant alleges Deshmukh held a gun to his head after a dispute over a mobile phone.

The FIR includes charges of attempted murder and criminal intimidation under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

Dhananjay Deshmukh denies the allegations and claims no such incident occurred.

The case is linked to the murder of Santosh Deshmukh, with previous investigations revealing motives related to extortion.

An attempt to murder case has been registered at the Beed rural police station against Dhananjay Deshmukh, brother of slain sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, after he allegedly placed a gun to the complainant's head following a dispute, police said on Sunday.

Deshmukh has denied the allegations.

According to the FIR lodged by Samadhan Khindkar (30), a resident of Belwadi in Beed tehsil, the incident occurred at a hotel on Saturday night.

When Khindkar was showing a reel-maker, identified as Raviraj Sabale, live on Instagram through his mobile phone, Dhananjay Deshmukh's bodyguard snatched the phone.

When the complainant questioned why his phone was taken, Dhananjay Deshmukh allegedly drew his bodyguard's pistol and held it to the complainant's head, asking him not to interfere in his matter, the FIR stated.

Legal Charges and Investigation Details

A case has been registered under sections 109 (Attempt to murder), 352 (intentional insult aimed at provoking a breach of public peace), and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

No arrest has been made so far, police said.

Deshmukh's Denial and Response

Meanwhile, Deshmukh has denied all allegations, claiming that no such incident took place.

He maintained that even the bodyguard had also denied that any such incident had occurred.

Deshmukh further stated that he has sought an appointment with the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and intends to meet him regarding the matter.

Background: Santosh Deshmukh Murder Case

The Maharashtra CID had filed a comprehensive chargesheet in the Massajog village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case of December 2024. The investigation prima facie showed that the motive was retaliation for him blocking extortion attempts targeting an energy firm.