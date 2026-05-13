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Maharashtra ATS Raids Multiple Locations Over Gangster Links

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 13, 2026 12:43 IST

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) launched extensive raids across the state, targeting individuals suspected of having links to a Pakistan-based gangster and his network.

Key Points

  • Maharashtra ATS conducts raids at over 40 locations targeting individuals linked to a Pakistan-based gangster.
  • The raids were prompted by specific information about suspicious activities and alleged contact with gangster Shahzad Bhatti.
  • Shahzad Bhatti is accused of operating his gang from abroad and attempting to influence youth in India for unlawful activities.
  • At least 40 suspects are being questioned following the extensive operation across multiple cities in Maharashtra.

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Wednesday carried out raids at more than 40 locations across the state, including Mumbai, targeting individuals linked to a Pakistan-based gangster, officials said.

ATS Operation Details

At least 40 suspects were being questioned following the operation, an official said.

 

The ATS had specific information about suspicious activities of some persons, who were allegedly in touch with gangster Shahzad Bhatti and his syndicate, he said.

Gangster's Alleged Activities

Bhatti, who operated his gang from abroad, was allegedly trying to influence youth in India for unlawful activities, the official said.

Raids Across Maharashtra

The raids were being conducted since early hours in Mumbai, Akola, Nanded, Pune, Mira Road (in Thane district), Nallasopara (Palghar), Nashik, Jalgaon, Nagpur and various other places in the state, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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