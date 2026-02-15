HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Maha ATS detains several suspects in terror probe after raids in 20 places

Maha ATS detains several suspects in terror probe after raids in 20 places

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read
February 15, 2026 15:04 IST

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad launched a major operation following intelligence reports of terror-related activities and youth radicalisation

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Searches are underway at 14 locations, including homes, offices, and other places connected to the suspects.
  • The raids were based on intelligence regarding the radicalization of youths in Maharashtra.
  • ATS seized objectionable documents, mobile phones, and electronic gadgets during the searches.
  • Investigations are ongoing, and no arrests have been made yet.

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad has launched a massive search operation at multiple locations in Yavatmal and Ahilyanagar districts, and detained several suspects for inquiry following a tip-off about terror-linked activities, officials said on Sunday.

The ATS combed more than 20 locations in the two districts in the raids launched around midnight and has rounded up over a dozen suspects, they said.

 

Based on specific intelligence about the radicalisation of youths in the state, the ATS, along with district police teams, launched operations in Pusad and Umarkhed cities in Yavatmal, a senior police official said.

Searches are underway at 14 locations, including homes, offices, and other places connected to the suspects, the official said, adding that the teams have seized objectionable documents, mobile phones, electronic gadgets, and examined CCTV footage.

The ATS has recovered incriminating documents during the searches, he said.

The official said that the suspects were being interrogated, and no one has been arrested.

A large number of police officers and staff have been deployed for this operation, he said.

Similar raids took place at seven locations in Ahilyanagar district of central Maharashtra, and police have recovered incriminating materials from the suspects, the official said.

The suspects are being interrogated, he said, adding that the operation is ongoing.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
