Maharashtra ATS and Delhi Police Nab Two Suspected Terror Operatives

A joint operation by Maharashtra ATS and Delhi Police's Special Cell has led to the arrest of two individuals in Maharashtra, suspected of being linked to a terror group involved in online radicalisation, highlighting the ongoing threat of online extremism.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Maharashtra ATS and Delhi Police Special Cell conducted a joint operation leading to the arrest of two individuals.

The arrested individuals are allegedly linked to a terror group involved in online radicalisation of youths.

The arrests took place in Khadavali, Thane and Kurla, Mumbai, based on intelligence inputs.

Incriminating documents and electronic devices were seized during the operation.

The terror module is believed to be operated from Odisha, with handlers under investigation.

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad and Delhi police's Special Cell in a joint operation arrested two members allegedly linked to a terror group involved in online radicalisation of youths, an official said on Sunday.

The two were held from Khadavali in Thane and Kurla in central Mumbai on specific intelligence inputs and incriminating documents as well as electronic gadgets, including mobile phones, were recovered from them, he said.

Investigation Details

"The operation was conducted two days ago and accused persons have been taken to Delhi. The two are part of a module being operated from Odisha. The handlers are also on the radar of security agencies," the official informed.

The Delhi police's Special Cell has registered a case of criminal conspiracy against the accused as well the group and is probing further, he said.