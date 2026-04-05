HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Maharashtra ATS and Delhi Police Nab Two Suspected Terror Operatives

Maharashtra ATS and Delhi Police Nab Two Suspected Terror Operatives

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 05, 2026 20:03 IST

A joint operation by Maharashtra ATS and Delhi Police's Special Cell has led to the arrest of two individuals in Maharashtra, suspected of being linked to a terror group involved in online radicalisation, highlighting the ongoing threat of online extremism.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Maharashtra ATS and Delhi Police Special Cell conducted a joint operation leading to the arrest of two individuals.
  • The arrested individuals are allegedly linked to a terror group involved in online radicalisation of youths.
  • The arrests took place in Khadavali, Thane and Kurla, Mumbai, based on intelligence inputs.
  • Incriminating documents and electronic devices were seized during the operation.
  • The terror module is believed to be operated from Odisha, with handlers under investigation.

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad and Delhi police's Special Cell in a joint operation arrested two members allegedly linked to a terror group involved in online radicalisation of youths, an official said on Sunday.

The two were held from Khadavali in Thane and Kurla in central Mumbai on specific intelligence inputs and incriminating documents as well as electronic gadgets, including mobile phones, were recovered from them, he said.

 

Investigation Details

"The operation was conducted two days ago and accused persons have been taken to Delhi. The two are part of a module being operated from Odisha. The handlers are also on the radar of security agencies," the official informed.

The Delhi police's Special Cell has registered a case of criminal conspiracy against the accused as well the group and is probing further, he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

9 including minor arrested for links with Islamic State
9 including minor arrested for links with Islamic State
Two members of 'Indian wing of IS' arrested
Two members of 'Indian wing of IS' arrested
ATS raids several Pune locations in ISIS module links probe
ATS raids several Pune locations in ISIS module links probe
Indian Youth Recruited for Terror by Pakistan Network: Police Bust Module
Indian Youth Recruited for Terror by Pakistan Network: Police Bust Module
ISIS-Linked Terror Module Targeting Indian Youth Busted
ISIS-Linked Terror Module Targeting Indian Youth Busted

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

22 Oldest Churches Of India

webstory image 2

11 Recipes To Make Your Easter Meal Shine

webstory image 3

The Gorgeous Colourful Trees Of An Indian Summer

VIDEOS

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Stuns Workers with Surprise Visit to Assam Tea Garden1:14

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Stuns Workers with Surprise Visit...

Thousands join Thiruparankundram Murugan temple annual Panguni festival1:27

Thousands join Thiruparankundram Murugan temple annual...

All Eyes on Parineeti Chopra's Killer Black Outfit!1:04

All Eyes on Parineeti Chopra's Killer Black Outfit!

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO