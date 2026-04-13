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Arunachal Pradesh Police Nab Suspect in Pharmacy Licence Scam

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 13, 2026 09:08 IST

A 33-year-old man has been arrested in Arunachal Pradesh for allegedly running a pharmacy licence fraud, highlighting the importance of verifying credentials to avoid falling victim to scams.

Key Points

  • A man was arrested for allegedly defrauding people in Arunachal Pradesh by promising pharmacy and business licences.
  • The accused, Debojit Sharma, was apprehended in Assam after being on the run since 2023.
  • Sharma allegedly collected money from people in Doimukh and Naharlagun under the false pretext of facilitating pharmacy licences.
  • Multiple cases are pending against the accused at different police stations in the Itanagar Capital Region.
  • Police urge the public to verify credentials before engaging in licence-related transactions to avoid falling victim to fraud.

A 33-year-old man was arrested by the Arunachal Pradesh Police from Assam's North Lakhimpur district for allegedly duping people with the promises of pharmacy and business licences, officials said.

The accused, Debojit Sharma, a resident of Bihpuria, was apprehended on April 10 from Pithaguri in Mazgaon following over a year of surveillance, SP Nyelam Nega said.

 

Sharma had been on the run since 2023 after allegedly cheating several people in Doimukh and Naharlagun by collecting money on the pretext of facilitating pharmacy licences, police said.

He was produced before a court in Naharlagun, which remanded him to judicial custody.

A case has been registered at Naharlagun police station under Section 318(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with aggravated cheating.

Police said multiple cases are pending against the accused at different police stations in the Itanagar Capital Region, including Naharlagun and Yupia.

Police Advice on Avoiding Licence Fraud

The SP urged the people to remain cautious and verify credentials before engaging in licence-related transactions to avoid falling prey to such fraud.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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