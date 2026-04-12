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Home  » News » Ranchi Man Arrested for Allegedly Defrauding Job Seekers with Fake Army Promises

Ranchi Man Arrested for Allegedly Defrauding Job Seekers with Fake Army Promises

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 12, 2026 10:52 IST

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A 34-year-old man has been arrested in Ranchi for allegedly running an Army job scam, defrauding victims of ₹70 lakh with false promises of recruitment.

Key Points

  • A 34-year-old man was arrested in Ranchi for allegedly defrauding people of ₹70 lakh.
  • The man promised to secure jobs in the Indian Army in exchange for money.
  • The arrest was based on information from the Lucknow Military Intelligence (LMI).
  • Fake documents related to Army recruitment were recovered from the accused.
  • An investigation is underway involving seven people named in the case.

A 34-year-old man was arrested in Ranchi for allegedly defrauding people of Rs 70 lakh over the promise of securing them jobs in the Army, officials said on Sunday.

Arvind Prasad (34), who hails from Bihar's Bhojpur district, was arrested from the Chutia police station area on Saturday based on information provided by the Lucknow Military Intelligence (LMI), they said.

 

Several fake documents related to Army recruitment were recovered from him, SP (City) Paras Rana said.

A total of seven people have been named in the case registered in connection with the incident, he said.

Further investigation into the case is underway, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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