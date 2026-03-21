Arunachal Man Arrested Over Threat to Shoot Assam CM

A 29-year-old man in Arunachal Pradesh was arrested for threatening Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma via WhatsApp, highlighting the dangers of social media misuse and the importance of responsible online behaviour.

Photograph: @himantabiswaX/ANI Photo

Key Points A 29-year-old man from Arunachal Pradesh has been arrested for threatening to shoot Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The accused, Krishna Dornal, sent the threat via WhatsApp after allegedly misappropriating money and seeking funds from the Assam Chief Minister's office.

Police investigations revealed the accused sent the threatening message after not receiving a response to his request for money.

The accused has been handed over to Assam police for further investigation into the threat against the Chief Minister.

Police are urging the public to use social media responsibly and warning of legal action for misuse.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested from Arunachal Pradesh's Naharlagun for threatening to shoot Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the local police said on Saturday.

Krishna Dornal, a resident of Dolahtphulbari village, was arrested on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police of the Itanagar Capital Region, Nyelam Nega, said that the Assam police had informed them that the accused had sent the threat to Sarma on WhatsApp, following which the action was taken.

Investigation and Motive

During interrogation, Dornal told police that he had misappropriated money from the wine shop, and when the owner sought an account of the finances, he sent a message to the official email of the Assam chief minister, seeking money.

After receiving no response, he obtained a WhatsApp number from the internet and sent the threatening message, police said.

Officials said the accused has been handed over to the Assam police for further investigation.

Police Warning on Social Media Use

SP Nega appealed to the public to exercise restraint and use social media responsibly, warning that any misuse or violation of the law could invite strict legal action.