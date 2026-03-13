Assam Man Nabbed for Cheating Woman in Online Iron Rod Deal

Arunachal Pradesh Police have arrested a man from Assam for an online iron rod scam, highlighting the growing threat of cyber fraud and the importance of online safety.

Key Points A man from Assam was arrested for allegedly cheating a woman in Arunachal Pradesh through an online iron rod scam.

The accused posed as a retailer offering iron rods at unusually low prices, prompting the victim to pay an advance.

Police urge the public to avoid making advance payments to unknown sellers online to prevent cyber fraud.

Cases of online fraud are reportedly on the rise in the Itanagar Capital Region, with fraudsters luring victims with cheap deals.

Victims of cyber fraud are advised to immediately report incidents to the national helpline 1930.

Arunachal Pradesh Police arrested a man from Assam for allegedly cheating a woman by posing as a retailer offering iron rods at unusually low prices in an online fraud case, officials said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Soribuddin Ahmed, was arrested from Kutubpur in Bihpuria in Assam on Thursday by a team from Papu Hills police station, they said.

Naharlagun ICR SP Nyelam Nega said the woman had paid Rs 90,000 as an advance to a person, who had promised to supply iron rods at a low price but failed to deliver the goods.

Following this, she lodged a police complaint, and the arrest was made, he said.

Preventing Online Fraud

Urging people to avoid making advance payments to unknown sellers, the SP said cyber fraud should be reported immediately to the national helpline 1930.

Nega also noted that cases of online fraud are on the rise in the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR), with fraudsters often posing as traders offering cheap deals to lure victims.