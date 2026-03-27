Assam Heroin Bust Sparks Northeast Drug Alarm

The latest seizure adds to a series of drug hauls reported from Assam and other northeastern states in recent months, indicating the persistence of trafficking routes across the region.

Kindly note the image has been published only for representational purposes.

Key Points Heroin worth Rs 3 crore seized in Assam's Kamrup district highlights expanding narcotics network across Northeast.

Joint STF and Kamrup police operation recovered heroin concealed in car door panels, indicating advanced smuggling methods.

25 soap boxes packed with heroin were recovered, with the total haul weighing approximately 350 grams.

The seizure of heroin worth Rs 3 crore (Rs 30 million) in Assam on Wednesday has triggered concern over the growing narcotics network in the Northeast, with former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh cautioning against treating such incidents as routine.

Reacting to the development, Singh said the case reflects the 'scale and sophistication' of drug trafficking operations in the region and warned that repeated seizures risk being viewed as ordinary events.

'Let's not allow this to become yet another routine headline from the North East," he said, adding that normalising such incidents could weaken the response to a crisis that is steadily impacting communities and regional security.

Major heroin seizure Assam

The heroin was seized during a joint operation by Assam police's special task force (STF) and the Kamrup police in Amingaon.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, officials intercepted a vehicle and recovered the contraband concealed inside the car's door panels -- a deliberate attempt to evade detection.

Police said 25 soap boxes packed with heroin were recovered, with the total haul weighing approximately 350 grams.

Two individuals were taken into custody in connection with the case. Both are from Manipur's Churachandpur district.

Further investigation is underway to trace the supply chain and identify other links in the network.

Praise for police action

Even as he raised concerns over the larger issue, Biren Singh commended the STF and Kamrup police for their prompt action.

He described the operation as swift and intelligence-based, noting that the professionalism and vigilance of the personnel involved deserved appreciation.

Officials said the case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Growing concern over drug networks

The latest seizure adds to a series of drug hauls reported from Assam and other northeastern states in recent months, indicating the persistence of trafficking routes across the region.

Security agencies have noted that such networks often operate across state boundaries, using increasingly sophisticated methods to transport narcotics.

Singh's remarks highlight a broader concern -- that unless consistently addressed, the drug menace could deepen its hold on vulnerable communities.

Call for sustained vigilance

With investigations ongoing, authorities are focusing on dismantling the wider network linked to the seized consignment.

At the same time, the former chief minister's warning serves as a reminder that each seizure, while significant, may represent only a fraction of a larger and more entrenched problem -- one that demands sustained enforcement and coordination across the region.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff