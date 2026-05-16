Assam Gibbon Makes Historic Railway Crossing

Endangered hoolock gibbon uses bridge over railway line in Jorhat sanctuary.

IMAGE: Endangered hoolock gibbon uses the bridge over railway line in the Jorhat sanctuary. Photograph: Kind courtesy @byadavbjp/X

In a landmark achievement for wildlife conservation, a Western Hoolock Gibbon has successfully used a specially constructed canopy bridge over a railway line in Assam's Hollongapar Gibbon Sanctuary, marking the first documented instance anywhere in the world of a gibbon crossing such a structure above a railway track.

The breakthrough was announced by the Wildlife Institute of India, which described the event as a major milestone in efforts to protect India's only ape species.

First-ever crossing captured in Jorhat

The crossing was recorded in the Hollongapar Gibbon Sanctuary in Jorhat district, home to one of the most important populations of Western Hoolock Gibbons in the country.

According to the Wildlife Institute of India, an adult male gibbon was observed using the canopy bridge installed above the Lumding-Dibrugarh railway line that passes through the sanctuary.

The successful crossing is being seen as strong evidence that such mitigation measures can reduce habitat fragmentation and improve connectivity for arboreal wildlife.

Key Points A Western Hoolock Gibbon successfully crossed a specially built canopy bridge above a railway line in Assam.

The crossing marks the first documented instance globally of a gibbon using a railway canopy bridge structure.

The bridge was installed over the Lumding-Dibrugarh railway line inside the Hollongapar Gibbon Sanctuary in Assam.

Wildlife experts said canopy bridges help reduce habitat fragmentation for endangered arboreal species like hoolock gibbons.

The Western Hoolock Gibbon remains endangered due to habitat loss, encroachment and illegal wildlife trade pressures.

Railway electrification prompted conservation action

The specially designed canopy bridges were installed in February and March this year as part of measures to minimise the impact of railway electrification work along the single-track line traversing the protected forest.

Canopy bridges connect tree crowns on either side of habitat barriers, allowing animals that live entirely in the forest canopy to move safely without descending to the ground.

For species like hoolock gibbons, which rarely come to the forest floor, uninterrupted canopy cover is essential for survival.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav hailed the development as an example of 'tech-led conservation.'

'Good to see that mitigation measures such as this canopy bridge made over a railway passing through Assam has started being used by Hoolock Gibbon. This shows science-led small-scale efforts can also be of great help in biodiversity conservation,' Yadav posted on social media.

India's only ape under threat

The Western Hoolock Gibbon is India's only ape species and is listed as Endangered on the IUCN Red List.

In India, it is found in several northeastern states, especially in forested areas south of the Brahmaputra and east of the Dibang river.

The species also occurs in Bangladesh and Myanmar.

Its survival is threatened by habitat loss, forest encroachment, expansion of tea plantations and illegal wildlife trade.

Reconnecting Fragmented Forests

The Wildlife Institute of India stressed that while the successful crossing is encouraging, long-term conservation will depend on reconnecting isolated forest patches.

'Long-term solutions, careful infrastructure planning and eco-conscious siting and creating reforested corridors to connect isolated populations remain critical for the survival of threatened arboreal species like gibbons,' the institute said.

The first successful use of the railway canopy bridge offers hope that innovative, science-based interventions can help secure the future of one of Northeast India's most iconic and endangered animals.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff