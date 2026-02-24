The World Nature Photographs Of The Year!

The World Nature Photography Awards 2026 celebrated breathtaking images of wildlife and nature, with Australian Photographer Jono Allen winning the top prize of $1000 for his rare shot of a white humpback whale and her mother.
From stunning animal portraits to captivating glimpses of behaviour in their natural habitat, the World Nature Photography Awards contest showcases the intricate relationship between animals, plants, fungi, and humans.
Three winners -- Gold, Silver and Bronze -- in every category are chosen.
The 2026 competition attracted thousands of entries from photographers across 51 countries and six continents, highlighting the beauty, fragility and power of the natural world.
Underwater
GOLD and World Nature Photographer of the Year: Jono Allen, Mãhina
IMAGE: Captured in the tropical waters of Vava’u, Tonga, this rare white humpback calf -- named Mãhina, meaning 'moon' in Tongan -- glowed like a beam of light as she travelled through the deep blue water with her protective mother. Photograph: Jono Allen/World Nature Photography Awards
SILVER: Matthew Sharp, What lies beneath
Photograph: Matthew Sharp/World Nature Photography Awards
BRONZE: Aimee Jan, Green sea turtle surrounded by glass fish
Photograph: Aimee Jan/World Nature Photography Awards
Animal portraits
GOLD: Mary Schrader, Shared wonder
IMAGE: An unexpected visitor, a vibrant butterfly, appeared out of nowhere, fluttering gently through the air.
Captivated, the young gorilla's eyes widened, and in that moment, a beautiful interaction unfolded as a silent, shared wonder between two vastly different beings. Photograph: Mary Schrader/World Nature Photography Awards
SILVER: Rich Brooks, Ernie the ermine
Photograph: Rich Brooks/World Nature Photography Awards
BRONZE: Elizabeth Yicheng Shen, Determination
Photograph: Elizabeth Yicheng Shen/World Nature Photography Awards
Animals in their habitat
GOLD: Charlie Wemyss-Dunn, Splash
IMAGE: A hungry brown bear launches headlong into a creek in Alaska's Katmai National Park to try to catch one of the many sockeye salmon spawning in large numbers during their seasonal migration. Photograph: Charlie Wemyss-Dunn/World Nature Photography Awards
SILVER: Jonathan Hodgetts, Tigers cross the lake in fog
Photograph: Jonathan Hodgetts/World Nature Photography Awards
BRONZE: Harry Skeggs, Between the cracks
Photograph: Harry Skeggs/World Nature Photography Awards
Behaviour amphibians and reptiles
GOLD: Dewald Tromp, Stoicism in a sandstorm
IMAGE: The Namib desert is one of the most extreme environments on earth, with temperatures exceeding 45C. Despite this, a Namaqua chameleon has to endure the sting of pebbles blowing against its skin. Photograph: Dewald Tromp/World Nature Photography Awards
SILVER: Roman Balaz, Last look
Photograph: Roman Balaz/World Nature Photography Awards
BRONZE: Henning Olsen, A delicate balance
Photograph: Henning Olsen/World Nature Photography Awards
Behaviour birds
GOLD: Fenqiang Liu, Arrival
IMAGE: At Kraft Azalea Garden in Central Florida. Moments when backlight reveals the elegance and structure of their wings in flight. Photograph: Fenqiang Liu/World Nature Photography Awards
SILVER: Vince Burton, Eye on the prize
Photograph: Vince Burton/World Nature Photography Awards
BRONZE: Hemin Patel, Home building
Photograph: Hemin Patel/World Nature Photography Awards
Behaviour Invertebrates
GOLD: Minghui Yuan, Home on the leaves
IMAGE: In the tropical rainforest of Xishuangbanna, a moss moth larva creating a protective net nest on newly grown tender leaves of plants. Photograph: Minghui Yuan/World Nature Photography Awards
SILVER: Reka Baranyi, Illusion of light
Photograph: Reka Baranyi/World Nature Photography Awards
BRONZE: Eduardo Salvador Cabrera, The nectar drop
Photograph: Eduardo Salvador Cabrera/World Nature Photography Awards
Behaviour Mammals
GOLD: Vaidehi Chandrasekar, Water ballet
IMAGE: As the sun dipped low over the dry Makgadikgadi landscape in Botswana, a lone giraffe stepped to the water’s edge. Towering and graceful, it bent its long legs, lowering its neck for a drink. Photograph: Vaidehi Chandrasekar/World Nature Photography Awards
SILVER: Michael Stavrakakis, Bear hug
Photograph: Michael Stavrakakis/World Nature Photography Awards
BRONZE: Paul Goldstein, Chasing tail
Photograph: Paul Goldstein/World Nature Photography Awards
Black and white
GOLD: Christopher Baker, Sunbathing
IMAGE: An adult pond slider turtle perched atop a stump bathing in the early morning sun. Photograph: Christopher Baker/World Nature Photography Awards
SILVER: Ross Wheeler, Shy but still majestic
Photograph: Ross Wheeler/World Nature Photography Awards
BRONZE: Preeti and Prashant Chacko, The rugby players
Photograph: Preeti and Prashant Chacko/World Nature Photography Awards
Nature art
GOLD: Simon Biddie, Ghost of the reef
IMAGE: Small fish, like many of their land-based insect equivalents, evade predators by being experts in hiding. These small reef fish are also known as 'cryptobenthic' fish – crypto as they hide in crevices, or use camouflage. Photograph: Simon Biddie/World Nature Photography Awards
SILVER: Indranil Basu Mallick, Tale of a tail
Photograph: Indranil Basu Mallick/World Nature Photography Awards
BRONZE: Mark Bernards, Galactic amphibiospawn
Photograph: Mark Bernards/World Nature Photography Awards
Nature Photojournalism
GOLD: Alain Schroeder, Chimp Paradise 30
IMAGE: Kayla, a 37-year-old female, in the procedure room and her stomach shaved for an ultrasound (sonography). Photograph: Alain Schroeder/World Nature Photography Awards
SILVER: Sandesh Kadur, The Great Turtle Rescue
Photograph: Sandesh Kadur/World Nature Photography Awards
BRONZE: Jonathan Wosinski, Fire alert
Photograph: Jonathan Wosinski/World Nature Photography Awards
People and nature
GOLD: Deena Sveinsson, The wildlife photographer
IMAGE: After an snowfall in the Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming, USA, bull moose decided to check out the camera gear. Photograph: Deena Sveinsson/World Nature Photography Awards
SILVER: Bill Klipp, Pool party at our tent
Photograph: Bill Klipp/World Nature Photography Awards
BRONZE: Zhiyue Shi, Plastic wings
Photograph: Zhiyue Shi/World Nature Photography Awards
Planet Earth's landscape and environments
GOLD: Miki Spitzer, The eye of the dragon
IMAGE: Drone photo of a natural geothermal pool in central Iceland at Hveravellir. In the photo, you can see the pool, which looks like a dragon's eye. Photograph: Miki Spitzer/World Nature Photography Awards
SILVER: Stuart Chape, Glacial blue
Photograph: Stuart Chape/World Nature Photography Awards
BRONZE: Thiago Campi, Climate change
Photograph: Thiago Campi/World Nature Photography Awards
Plants and fungi
GOLD: Duncan Wood, Elder in flame
IMAGE: Golden autumn colours explode in this intimate portrait of an incredible, lichen-laden elder birch in full seasonal display - bold, brilliant, and full of character, like a woodland peacock. Taken in Glen Affric, this image captures a fleeting moment of drama and beauty from one of Scotland’s most vibrant autumn landscapes. Photograph: Duncan Wood/World Nature Photography Awards
SILVER: Giovanni Vicari, Explosion of life
Photograph: Giovanni Vicari/World Nature Photography Awards
BRONZE: Kai Hypen, Against the light
Photograph: Kai Hypen/World Nature Photography Awards
Urban wildlife
GOLD: Robert Gloeckner, Trash trail temptations
IMAGE: In this striking image, a polar bear in Churchill, Manitoba, investigates a heap of discarded electronics and household items - part of a growing and very human-made trash trail that’s reshaping how wildlife interacts with civilization. Photograph: Robert Gloeckner/World Nature Photography Awards
SILVER: Arghya Adhikary, I am the boss
Photograph: Arghya Adhikary/World Nature Photography Awards
BRONZE: Rajarshi Banerji, Bear at the tiger temple
Photograph: Rajarshi Banerji/World Nature Photography Awards
Key Points
- Australian photographer Jono Allen won the top prize and $1,000 cash award.
- Winning image captured a rare white humpback whale and her mother.
- Gold, Silver and Bronze winners chosen in every category.
- 2026 competition received thousands of entries.
- Participants from 51 countries across six continents.
Please click here to view all the fabulous winning entries from the World Nature Photography Awards 2026.
You can also order Nature photography prints and canvases for your home or office from the online WNPA store
Published with kind permission from Martin Konderla/World Nature Photography Awards
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff