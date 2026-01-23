Assam: Calm Returns To Kokrajhar, 2,000 Displaced

The unrest erupted on Monday night after a Bodo man allegedly knocked down a Santhal Adivasi youth with his car. The Bodo individual was later killed by a mob.

IMAGE: Police deployed during a protest in Kokrajhar, January 20, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

No fresh violence reported as security forces maintain vigil

The situation in violence-hit Kokrajhar in western Assam remained calm on Thursday, with no fresh incidents reported, even as more than 2,000 people from the Bodo and Adivasi communities continued to stay in relief camps set up by the administration.

Officials said over 600 families from at least 15 villages fled their homes following the outbreak of violence earlier this week, fearing further escalation.

Those displaced have been accommodated in five relief camps -- four housing members of the Bodo community and one sheltering Adivasi families.

Heavy security deployment, flag march conducted

Senior police and security officials remained stationed in the district to prevent any resurgence of unrest.

The army and other security forces carried out flag marches in sensitive areas as part of confidence-building measures, while the civil administration worked to restore normalcy and reduce fear among residents.

Authorities said the security situation was under control, with forces maintaining round-the-clock vigil in vulnerable pockets.

Violence sparked by road accident, mob retaliation

The unrest erupted on Monday night after a Bodo man allegedly knocked down a Santhal Adivasi youth with his car.

The Bodo individual was later killed by a mob while two others were seriously injured in the ensuing violence in the Karigaon area.

The injured Adivasi youth, identified as Sunil Murmu, later succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Following the incident, protests by members of both communities turned violent, leading to highway blockades, arson attacks on houses, and damage to the Karigaon police outpost.

History of ethnic tension fuels fear

Kokrajhar falls under the Bodoland Territorial Region, which comprises five districts and has witnessed recurring episodes of tension between Bodo and Adivasi communities over the years.

Memories of past conflicts contributed to panic among villagers, prompting many to abandon their homes and seek safety in relief camps.

Peace meeting charts roadmap for return

A high-level peace meeting was held at the secretariat of the Bodoland Territorial Council to chart a path toward restoring harmony.

The meeting decided that displaced families would be assisted in returning to their villages from Thursday, subject to ground conditions.

The meeting was attended by BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary, Assam Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, legislators, and representatives of civil society organisations from both communities.

Participants appealed for restraint and peaceful coexistence, and agreed on compensation for the families of those killed and injured in the violence.

Internet suspension continues

As a precautionary measure, mobile Internet services remained suspended in Kokrajhar and the neighbouring Chirang district to curb the spread of rumours and misinformation, officials said.

Authorities indicated that restrictions would be reviewed once the situation stabilises further and displaced residents begin returning home.

