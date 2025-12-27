Karbi Anglong: Assam To Evict Encroachers From Tribal Land

Karbi leader Litsong Rongphor, who was part of the discussions, described the situation in Karbi Anglong as 'extremely critical' following the recent violence.

IMAGE: Charred remains of houses following violence due to the demand for evictions in West Karbi Anglong, December 23, 2025. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

The Assam government on Friday decided to cancel trading licences issued after 1951 and launch eviction drives against alleged encroachment on tribal and government land in Karbi Anglong, following a tripartite meeting involving the state government, the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council and Karbi organisations.

Officials said the talks focused on long-standing demands related to protection of tribal land in the Sixth Schedule district and regulation of commercial activities by non-tribal traders.

The decisions, sources said, would be implemented in coordination with the autonomous council after verification of land and licence records, with action limited to cases of illegal occupation.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the measures were aimed at 'bringing immediate clarity and restoring normalcy' in the violence-hit hill district.

All stakeholders, Sarma said, would jointly approach the Gauhati high court to seek an early resolution of disputes relating to Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) and Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) land.

Sarma said government offices located within VGR and PGR areas would be shifted, while all vacant land in such zones would be fenced immediately.

Vacant areas, he added, would be cleared and afforested to prevent fresh encroachment.

The chief minister said trade licences illegally issued over the last five years would be cancelled and eviction proceedings initiated against occupants of government and departmental land, including irrigation department land.

He also announced that a government job would be provided to the family of a person killed during the recent violence and that police cases linked to the agitation would be withdrawn.

Another round of talks has been scheduled for January 16 or 17 to resolve remaining issues, Sarma said.

He also noted that the autonomous council had not filed an affidavit in the high court for nearly two years, delaying adjudication of the matter, and said the council has now been directed to file it by January 5.

'I stand with the people of Karbi Anglong and am confident the issues can be resolved amicably with time,' he said.

Karbi leader Litsong Rongphor, who was part of the discussions, described the situation in Karbi Anglong as 'extremely critical' following the recent violence.

The government, Rongphor said, had agreed to cancel all trade licences issued after 1951 and evict outsiders occupying departmental, council-controlled and tribal land.

Eviction notices would be issued in VGR and PGR areas, vacant land would be fenced and an afforestation programme launched, Rongphor said.

Encroachments on irrigation land in Bokolia, land belonging to a girls' school and sericulture department land in West Karbi Anglong would be removed after lease details are submitted to the state government and the council, Rongphor added.

IMAGE: Security officials stand guard following unrest and violence in West Karbi Anglong, Assam, December 24, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

However, Rongphor said the December 26 meeting was not final and that Karbi organisations would consult the wider Karbi society before deciding whether they were satisfied with the outcome.

He warned that further action could follow if decisions were not implemented effectively, and criticised what he termed prolonged administrative inaction and failure of law and order, which he said had fuelled public anger over the years.

Traders' bodies and some residents have expressed concern over the possible impact of licence cancellations on livelihood, while Opposition leaders have sought clarity on safeguards and legal processes to prevent social tension.

Security officials said the situation in West Karbi Anglong remains sensitive, with forces maintaining heightened vigilance as the administration moves to implement the decisions.

Violence in the Kheroni area on Tuesday left two persons dead and at least 45 injured, including 38 police personnel, officials said.

