Karbi Anglong: Panel To Resolve Boundary Dispute

IMAGE: Security officials stand guard following unrest and violence in West Karbi Anglong. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

In a region known for long-standing inter-state boundary disputes, Assam has now turned its attention inward -- towards a rare and complex territorial disagreement within the state itself.

The administrative tug-of-war over 37 villages along the Nagaon-Karbi Anglong border has persisted for decades, underscoring how even intra-district boundaries in the north east can remain unsettled despite years of statehood, political dialogue, and developmental reforms.

The Assam government has now launched an extraordinary bid to resolve this internal fault line once and for all.

Karbi Anglong Dispute: Commission Formed To Solve Standoff

In a significant step toward ending the standoff, the state government has constituted a high-level commission headed by senior bureaucrat Kalyan Chakravarty to settle the dispute involving the 37 villages.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the decision on Thursday, calling it 'a major initiative to end decades of uncertainty' for residents living along the administrative divide.

The commission, Sarma said, would begin hearings shortly.

The chief minister underlined that the process would be people-driven, stating that residents of the affected villages would have the right to decide which district they prefer to belong to.

According to officials, the commission will undertake field assessments, public consultations, and examine historical records before finalising its recommendations.

Sources in the government said the panel's mandate includes identifying the historical roots of the dispute, mapping overlapping claims, and developing a framework to prevent similar issues in future.

One official remarked that the initiative "marks an unusual but welcome intervention -- because boundary disputes within a state are far less common, even in the north east where inter-state disputes typically capture the spotlight."

Observers note that internal administrative boundaries in the region carry their own complicated histories.

"This move acknowledges that unresolved internal borders can be just as disruptive as external ones," said a source familiar with boundary issues.

"It could establish a useful template for other districts too."

Residents of the area have expressed hope that the commission will finally bring clarity.

Local community members said the dispute has affected land rights, access to welfare schemes, and development planning for years.

The commission is expected to submit its findings after completing field-level inquiries and hearings, following which the Assam government will take a final call on the district alignment of the 37 villages.

