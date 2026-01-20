Assam: Bodos-Tribals Clash, Internet Suspended

The situation in Kokrajhar escalated late on January 19 after a Scorpio vehicle carrying three Bodo individuals hit two Adivasi persons at Mansingh Road under the Karigaon police outpost..

The Assam government on Tuesday ordered an immediate suspension of mobile internet and data services across Kokrajhar district following serious law-and-order disturbances involving members of the Bodo and Adivasi communities, officials said.

According to a notification issued by the home and political department, the situation escalated late on January 19 after a Scorpio vehicle carrying three Bodo individuals hit two Adivasi persons at Mansingh Road under the Karigaon police outpost.

The occupants of the vehicle were allegedly assaulted by local Adivasi villagers and the vehicle was set on fire.

The incident subsequently triggered wider unrest, with groups from both communities blocking the National Highway near the Karigaon outpost, burning tyres and setting fire to several houses and an office building.

The Karigaon police outpost also came under attack, prompting the administration to deploy the Rapid Action Force (RAF) to prevent further escalation.

Citing apprehensions that social media and internet services could be misused to spread rumours and inflammatory content, the government invoked Section 5(2) of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, read with the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017, to prohibit mobile internet and data services in the district 'with immediate effect and until further orders.'

The order was promulgated by additional chief secretary (home & political) Ajay Tewari, IAS. It clarified that voice calls and fixed-line broadband services would remain operational during the period of suspension.

"Any violation of the promulgation will be punishable under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and under relevant provisions of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885," the notification warned.

Senior officials said security forces have been deployed in strength in sensitive areas, and efforts are under way to restore normalcy.

The administration has appealed to residents to maintain peace and refrain from spreading unverified information, while assuring that the situation is being closely monitored.

Kokrajhar, which falls under the Bodoland Territorial Region, has witnessed periodic ethnic tensions in the past, prompting authorities to act swiftly to prevent violence from spiralling further.

